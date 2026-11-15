Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Seek To Expedite Trade, Investment Negotiations
The issue was discussed during a meeting between State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir and Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dharmapala Weerakkody at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital on November 15.
During the meeting, Kobir stressed the need to explore all possible avenues of cooperation to serve the mutual interests of the two countries, particularly by advancing ongoing initiatives to promote trade and investment, according to a release from the ministry.
He said both countries, under their new leadership, were pursuing pragmatic and forward-looking approaches to national development, making stronger bilateral cooperation mutually beneficial.
The state minister also emphasized the implementation of decisions taken at the fourth Bangladesh-Sri Lanka Foreign Office Consultation held in Colombo in November 2025.
The next round of the consultation is scheduled to take place in Dhaka.
Both sides expressed optimism about further strengthening the longstanding and multifaceted relationship between the two countries.Spread the word More from NRB ConnectView All Latest NewsSee All Bangladesh, Sri Lanka seek to expedite trade, investment negotiationsNRB Connect18 minutes ago 15 airport fire operators begin 12-week crash rescue trainingInstitute/Training25 minutes ago Qatar urged to recruit more skilled, semi-skilled Bangladeshi workersNRB Connect32 minutes ago Burj Khalifa developer eyes world's longest tower in BangkokTourismabout 2 hours ago Bengal Vista Tours plans Arctic, Antarctic expeditions for BangladeshisTourismabout 2 hours ago Air cargo rates hit 2026 highs as peak season intensifiesCargo and Logisticsabout 2 hours ago Emirates finalizes deal to acquire six Airbus A380s from lessorFleet and Aircraftabout 2 hours ago Germany introduces online student visa applications, scraps previous waiting listVisa and Travel Updatesabout 3 hours ago All agencies must complete preparations for HSIA's T3 opening: MinisterAviationNov 14, 2026 Rosatom's Impact Team 2050 proposes global youth nuclear platform following 17 national dialoguesOthersNov 14, 2026 SriLankan Airlines logs LKR 528bn in losses since Emirates exitAirlines and RoutesNov 14, 2026 F1 confirms Qatar, Abu Dhabi finale as Imola dropped as backupEvents & ForumsNov 14, 2026 SpiceJet flights from Dubai canceled over unpaid feesAirlines and RoutesNov 14, 2026 Etihad Cargo appoints new director of cargo operationsCargo and LogisticsNov 14, 2026 Communications failure triggers nationwide ground stop in USAirports and InfrastructureNov 14, 2026 Rice disease probe leads to new bacterium named after BangladeshStartups and InnovationNov 13, 2026 Airbus plans new greenfield plant in Toulouse for engine pylonsMRO and EngineeringNov 13, 2026 Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport hosts 10-day-long meat carnivalHotelsNov 13, 2026 Bangladesh, UAE to strengthen cooperation against visa fraud, human traffickingNRB ConnectNov 13, 2026 Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan hosts premium grill festivalHotelsNov 12, 2026 Netherlands-based firm shows interest in developing Bogura International AirportAirports and InfrastructureNov 12, 2026 Turkish Airlines launches direct Istanbul-Chengdu flightsAirlines and RoutesNov 12, 2026 Bangladesh must close tourism infrastructure, service gaps to compete with neighbors: SecretaryTourismNov 12, 2026 InterContinental Dhaka celebrates Bangladeshi cuisine, culture with grand festivalHotelsNov 12, 2026 Emirates to launch Milan–New York freighter service from December 5AviationNov 12, 2026 Ascott achieves GSTC sustainability certification for half of eligible propertiesHospitalityNov 11, 2026 CAAB urges airlines to offer comparable services, review airfares on Bangladesh routesAirlines and RoutesNov 11, 2026 Cathay Pacific firms options for 11 Airbus A330-900sFleet and AircraftNov 11, 2026 Mobile courts fine five, jail three for passenger harassment at Chattogram airportAirports and InfrastructureNov 11, 2026 Air India reportedly eyes ex-Garuda CFO for top finance roleAirlines and RoutesNov 11, 2026 Radisson Blu Dhaka brings back poolside BBQ buffet for winterHotelsNov 11, 2026 Oman Air, GMF AeroAsia open joint MRO facility in MuscatMRO and EngineeringNov 11, 2026 Institute/TrainingNov 11, 2026 Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan becomes JBCCI's official hospitality partnerHotelsNov 11, 2026 Saudia named Cargo Airline of the Year 2026, among popular airline brandsAwardsNov 11, 2026 CAAB clears draft agreement with Japanese consortium for Third TerminalAirports and InfrastructureNov 11, 2026 Emirates expands Premium Economy to 31 destinations across EuropeAviationNov 11, 2026 Biman faces scrutiny over purchase of 15-year-old Dash-8 aircraft, Tk753 cr audit objectionsAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026 Etihad unveils McLaren-branded Boeing 787 DreamlinerFleet and AircraftNov 10, 2026 Air Astra welcomes Duchess of Edinburgh on boardAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026 SriLankan posts pre-tax loss in first quarter despite higher revenueAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026 Qatar Airways adds Porter codeshare to widen Canada reachAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026 Biman plans to convert two aircraft into dedicated freightersFleet and AircraftNov 10, 2026 Bangladesh, Singapore discuss cooperation to prevent cross-border cyber scamsLife & StyleNov 10, 2026 Millat seeks Highbury Group's help in leasing aircraft for BimanFleet and AircraftNov 10, 2026 Bangladesh's 2027 Hajj quota rises to 83,500 pilgrimsTourismNov 10, 2026 Rosatom's Global Atomic Quiz on 10 November, top three participants to win a trip to RussiaExclusivesNov 10, 2026 Seminar highlights district, upazila administration's role in tourism governance, destination managementTourismNov 9, 2026 Cox's Bazar dried-fish market in slump with BDT 50m unsold stockRetail and CommerceNov 9, 2026 China Eastern picks CFM LEAP engines for 101 Airbus jetsFleet and AircraftNov 9, 2026 Most PopularSee All Biman faces scrutiny over purchase of 15-year-old Dash-8 aircraft, Tk753 cr audit objectionsAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026 Saudia named Cargo Airline of the Year 2026, among popular airline brandsAwardsNov 11, 2026 Cathay Pacific named Airline of the Year 2026AwardsNov 9, 2026 Biman plans to convert two aircraft into dedicated freightersFleet and AircraftNov 10, 2026 IndiGo reportedly in talks to buy 100 Embraer jetsFleet and AircraftNov 8, 2026 NOVOAIR wins Gold for Customer-Friendly ServiceAwardsNov 9, 2026 Millat seeks Highbury Group's help in leasing aircraft for BimanFleet and AircraftNov 10, 2026 US-Bangla named Best Domestic Airline for 2026AwardsNov 9, 2026 Duchess of Edinburgh to arrive in Dhaka to strengthen UK-Bangladesh relationsNRB ConnectNov 8, 2026 CAAB urges airlines to offer comparable services, review airfares on Bangladesh routesAirlines and RoutesNov 11, 2026 SriLankan Airlines logs LKR 528bn in losses since Emirates exitAirlines and RoutesNov 14, 2026 Oman Air, GMF AeroAsia open joint MRO facility in MuscatMRO and EngineeringNov 11, 2026 Air India reportedly eyes ex-Garuda CFO for top finance roleAirlines and RoutesNov 11, 2026 Duchess of Edinburgh appreciates Bangladesh's healthcare, education initiativesOthersNov 9, 2026 Netherlands-based firm shows interest in developing Bogura International AirportAirports and InfrastructureNov 12, 2026 Institute/TrainingNov 11, 2026 CAAB clears draft agreement with Japanese consortium for Third TerminalAirports and InfrastructureNov 11, 2026 All agencies must complete preparations for HSIA's T3 opening: MinisterAviationNov 14, 2026 Qatar Airways unveils Hans Zimmer-composed onboard musicAirlines and RoutesNov 8, 2026 Etihad unveils McLaren-branded Boeing 787 DreamlinerFleet and AircraftNov 10, 2026 InterContinental Dhaka celebrates Bangladeshi cuisine, culture with grand festivalHotelsNov 12, 2026 InterContinental's first Malaysia resort to open in Penang this DecemberResortsNov 9, 2026 BIWTC posts losses for 5 straight years since Padma Bridge openingCruise and RailNov 8, 2026 China Eastern picks CFM LEAP engines for 101 Airbus jetsFleet and AircraftNov 9, 2026 Bangladesh seeks to attract Turkish tourists, investment in tourism sectorTourismNov 9, 2026 Bangladesh, Singapore discuss cooperation to prevent cross-border cyber scamsLife & StyleNov 10, 2026 Air Astra welcomes Duchess of Edinburgh on boardAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026 Bangladesh's 2027 Hajj quota rises to 83,500 pilgrimsTourismNov 10, 2026 Rosatom's Global Atomic Quiz on 10 November, top three participants to win a trip to RussiaExclusivesNov 10, 2026 34 Bangladesh officials leave for training in Lahore to strengthen tiesInstitute/TrainingNov 9, 2026 Emirates expands Premium Economy to 31 destinations across EuropeAviationNov 11, 2026 Seminar highlights district, upazila administration's role in tourism governance, destination managementTourismNov 9, 2026 Mobile courts fine five, jail three for passenger harassment at Chattogram airportAirports and InfrastructureNov 11, 2026 Qatar Airways adds Porter codeshare to widen Canada reachAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026 Sri Lanka logs record October tourist arrivalsTourismNov 9, 2026 SpiceJet flights from Dubai canceled over unpaid feesAirlines and RoutesNov 14, 2026 Cathay Pacific firms options for 11 Airbus A330-900sFleet and AircraftNov 11, 2026 SriLankan posts pre-tax loss in first quarter despite higher revenueAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026 Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan hosts premium grill festivalHotelsNov 12, 2026 Radisson Blu Dhaka brings back poolside BBQ buffet for winterHotelsNov 11, 2026 Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport hosts 10-day-long meat carnivalHotelsNov 13, 2026 Rice disease probe leads to new bacterium named after BangladeshStartups and InnovationNov 13, 2026 Bangladesh must close tourism infrastructure, service gaps to compete with neighbors: SecretaryTourismNov 12, 2026 Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan becomes JBCCI's official hospitality partnerHotelsNov 11, 2026 Cox's Bazar dried-fish market in slump with BDT 50m unsold stockRetail and CommerceNov 9, 2026 Ascott achieves GSTC sustainability certification for half of eligible propertiesHospitalityNov 11, 2026 Airbus plans new greenfield plant in Toulouse for engine pylonsMRO and EngineeringNov 13, 2026 Etihad Cargo appoints new director of cargo operationsCargo and LogisticsNov 14, 2026 Bangladesh, UAE to strengthen cooperation against visa fraud, human traffickingNRB ConnectNov 13, 2026 Communications failure triggers nationwide ground stop in USAirports and InfrastructureNov 14, 2026
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment