The issue was discussed during a meeting between State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir and Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dharmapala Weerakkody at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital on November 15.

During the meeting, Kobir stressed the need to explore all possible avenues of cooperation to serve the mutual interests of the two countries, particularly by advancing ongoing initiatives to promote trade and investment, according to a release from the ministry.

He said both countries, under their new leadership, were pursuing pragmatic and forward-looking approaches to national development, making stronger bilateral cooperation mutually beneficial.

The state minister also emphasized the implementation of decisions taken at the fourth Bangladesh-Sri Lanka Foreign Office Consultation held in Colombo in November 2025.

The next round of the consultation is scheduled to take place in Dhaka.

Both sides expressed optimism about further strengthening the longstanding and multifaceted relationship between the two countries.

Spread the word More from NRB ConnectView AllLatest NewsSee AllBangladesh, Sri Lanka seek to expedite trade, investment negotiationsNRB Connect18 minutes ago15 airport fire operators begin 12-week crash rescue trainingInstitute/Training25 minutes agoQatar urged to recruit more skilled, semi-skilled Bangladeshi workersNRB Connect32 minutes agoBurj Khalifa developer eyes world's longest tower in BangkokTourismabout 2 hours agoBengal Vista Tours plans Arctic, Antarctic expeditions for BangladeshisTourismabout 2 hours agoAir cargo rates hit 2026 highs as peak season intensifiesCargo and Logisticsabout 2 hours agoEmirates finalizes deal to acquire six Airbus A380s from lessorFleet and Aircraftabout 2 hours agoGermany introduces online student visa applications, scraps previous waiting listVisa and Travel Updatesabout 3 hours agoAll agencies must complete preparations for HSIA's T3 opening: MinisterAviationNov 14, 2026Rosatom's Impact Team 2050 proposes global youth nuclear platform following 17 national dialoguesOthersNov 14, 2026SriLankan Airlines logs LKR 528bn in losses since Emirates exitAirlines and RoutesNov 14, 2026F1 confirms Qatar, Abu Dhabi finale as Imola dropped as backupEvents & ForumsNov 14, 2026SpiceJet flights from Dubai canceled over unpaid feesAirlines and RoutesNov 14, 2026Etihad Cargo appoints new director of cargo operationsCargo and LogisticsNov 14, 2026Communications failure triggers nationwide ground stop in USAirports and InfrastructureNov 14, 2026Rice disease probe leads to new bacterium named after BangladeshStartups and InnovationNov 13, 2026Airbus plans new greenfield plant in Toulouse for engine pylonsMRO and EngineeringNov 13, 2026Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport hosts 10-day-long meat carnivalHotelsNov 13, 2026Bangladesh, UAE to strengthen cooperation against visa fraud, human traffickingNRB ConnectNov 13, 2026Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan hosts premium grill festivalHotelsNov 12, 2026Netherlands-based firm shows interest in developing Bogura International AirportAirports and InfrastructureNov 12, 2026Turkish Airlines launches direct Istanbul-Chengdu flightsAirlines and RoutesNov 12, 2026Bangladesh must close tourism infrastructure, service gaps to compete with neighbors: SecretaryTourismNov 12, 2026InterContinental Dhaka celebrates Bangladeshi cuisine, culture with grand festivalHotelsNov 12, 2026Emirates to launch Milan–New York freighter service from December 5AviationNov 12, 2026Ascott achieves GSTC sustainability certification for half of eligible propertiesHospitalityNov 11, 2026 CAAB urges airlines to offer comparable services, review airfares on Bangladesh routesAirlines and RoutesNov 11, 2026Cathay Pacific firms options for 11 Airbus A330-900sFleet and AircraftNov 11, 2026Mobile courts fine five, jail three for passenger harassment at Chattogram airportAirports and InfrastructureNov 11, 2026Air India reportedly eyes ex-Garuda CFO for top finance roleAirlines and RoutesNov 11, 2026Radisson Blu Dhaka brings back poolside BBQ buffet for winterHotelsNov 11, 2026Oman Air, GMF AeroAsia open joint MRO facility in MuscatMRO and EngineeringNov 11, 2026Institute/TrainingNov 11, 2026Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan becomes JBCCI's official hospitality partnerHotelsNov 11, 2026Saudia named Cargo Airline of the Year 2026, among popular airline brandsAwardsNov 11, 2026 CAAB clears draft agreement with Japanese consortium for Third TerminalAirports and InfrastructureNov 11, 2026Emirates expands Premium Economy to 31 destinations across EuropeAviationNov 11, 2026Biman faces scrutiny over purchase of 15-year-old Dash-8 aircraft, Tk753 cr audit objectionsAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026Etihad unveils McLaren-branded Boeing 787 DreamlinerFleet and AircraftNov 10, 2026Air Astra welcomes Duchess of Edinburgh on boardAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026SriLankan posts pre-tax loss in first quarter despite higher revenueAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026Qatar Airways adds Porter codeshare to widen Canada reachAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026Biman plans to convert two aircraft into dedicated freightersFleet and AircraftNov 10, 2026Bangladesh, Singapore discuss cooperation to prevent cross-border cyber scamsLife & StyleNov 10, 2026Millat seeks Highbury Group's help in leasing aircraft for BimanFleet and AircraftNov 10, 2026Bangladesh's 2027 Hajj quota rises to 83,500 pilgrimsTourismNov 10, 2026Rosatom's Global Atomic Quiz on 10 November, top three participants to win a trip to RussiaExclusivesNov 10, 2026Seminar highlights district, upazila administration's role in tourism governance, destination managementTourismNov 9, 2026Cox's Bazar dried-fish market in slump with BDT 50m unsold stockRetail and CommerceNov 9, 2026China Eastern picks CFM LEAP engines for 101 Airbus jetsFleet and AircraftNov 9, 2026Most PopularSee AllBiman faces scrutiny over purchase of 15-year-old Dash-8 aircraft, Tk753 cr audit objectionsAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026Saudia named Cargo Airline of the Year 2026, among popular airline brandsAwardsNov 11, 2026Cathay Pacific named Airline of the Year 2026AwardsNov 9, 2026Biman plans to convert two aircraft into dedicated freightersFleet and AircraftNov 10, 2026IndiGo reportedly in talks to buy 100 Embraer jetsFleet and AircraftNov 8, 2026NOVOAIR wins Gold for Customer-Friendly ServiceAwardsNov 9, 2026Millat seeks Highbury Group's help in leasing aircraft for BimanFleet and AircraftNov 10, 2026US-Bangla named Best Domestic Airline for 2026AwardsNov 9, 2026Duchess of Edinburgh to arrive in Dhaka to strengthen UK-Bangladesh relationsNRB ConnectNov 8, 2026 CAAB urges airlines to offer comparable services, review airfares on Bangladesh routesAirlines and RoutesNov 11, 2026SriLankan Airlines logs LKR 528bn in losses since Emirates exitAirlines and RoutesNov 14, 2026Oman Air, GMF AeroAsia open joint MRO facility in MuscatMRO and EngineeringNov 11, 2026Air India reportedly eyes ex-Garuda CFO for top finance roleAirlines and RoutesNov 11, 2026Duchess of Edinburgh appreciates Bangladesh's healthcare, education initiativesOthersNov 9, 2026Netherlands-based firm shows interest in developing Bogura International AirportAirports and InfrastructureNov 12, 2026Institute/TrainingNov 11, 2026 CAAB clears draft agreement with Japanese consortium for Third TerminalAirports and InfrastructureNov 11, 2026All agencies must complete preparations for HSIA's T3 opening: MinisterAviationNov 14, 2026Qatar Airways unveils Hans Zimmer-composed onboard musicAirlines and RoutesNov 8, 2026Etihad unveils McLaren-branded Boeing 787 DreamlinerFleet and AircraftNov 10, 2026InterContinental Dhaka celebrates Bangladeshi cuisine, culture with grand festivalHotelsNov 12, 2026InterContinental's first Malaysia resort to open in Penang this DecemberResortsNov 9, 2026BIWTC posts losses for 5 straight years since Padma Bridge openingCruise and RailNov 8, 2026China Eastern picks CFM LEAP engines for 101 Airbus jetsFleet and AircraftNov 9, 2026Bangladesh seeks to attract Turkish tourists, investment in tourism sectorTourismNov 9, 2026Bangladesh, Singapore discuss cooperation to prevent cross-border cyber scamsLife & StyleNov 10, 2026Air Astra welcomes Duchess of Edinburgh on boardAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026Bangladesh's 2027 Hajj quota rises to 83,500 pilgrimsTourismNov 10, 2026Rosatom's Global Atomic Quiz on 10 November, top three participants to win a trip to RussiaExclusivesNov 10, 202634 Bangladesh officials leave for training in Lahore to strengthen tiesInstitute/TrainingNov 9, 2026Emirates expands Premium Economy to 31 destinations across EuropeAviationNov 11, 2026Seminar highlights district, upazila administration's role in tourism governance, destination managementTourismNov 9, 2026Mobile courts fine five, jail three for passenger harassment at Chattogram airportAirports and InfrastructureNov 11, 2026Qatar Airways adds Porter codeshare to widen Canada reachAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026Sri Lanka logs record October tourist arrivalsTourismNov 9, 2026SpiceJet flights from Dubai canceled over unpaid feesAirlines and RoutesNov 14, 2026Cathay Pacific firms options for 11 Airbus A330-900sFleet and AircraftNov 11, 2026SriLankan posts pre-tax loss in first quarter despite higher revenueAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan hosts premium grill festivalHotelsNov 12, 2026Radisson Blu Dhaka brings back poolside BBQ buffet for winterHotelsNov 11, 2026Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport hosts 10-day-long meat carnivalHotelsNov 13, 2026Rice disease probe leads to new bacterium named after BangladeshStartups and InnovationNov 13, 2026Bangladesh must close tourism infrastructure, service gaps to compete with neighbors: SecretaryTourismNov 12, 2026Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan becomes JBCCI's official hospitality partnerHotelsNov 11, 2026Cox's Bazar dried-fish market in slump with BDT 50m unsold stockRetail and CommerceNov 9, 2026Ascott achieves GSTC sustainability certification for half of eligible propertiesHospitalityNov 11, 2026Airbus plans new greenfield plant in Toulouse for engine pylonsMRO and EngineeringNov 13, 2026Etihad Cargo appoints new director of cargo operationsCargo and LogisticsNov 14, 2026Bangladesh, UAE to strengthen cooperation against visa fraud, human traffickingNRB ConnectNov 13, 2026Communications failure triggers nationwide ground stop in USAirports and InfrastructureNov 14, 2026