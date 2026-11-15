MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) To facilitate the movement of devotees for celebrating Usha Arghya during ongoing Chhath Puja on Monday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will commence Metro services from 4.30 a.m. instead of the usual 6 a.m. from all terminal stations, an official said.

Metro services will operate at a 15-minute frequency on all lines until the commencement of regular revenue services, as per the scheduled timetable for the day, the official said on Sunday.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also shared information about extended service timings of the Delhi Metro.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Gupta said, "Tomorrow, November 16, on the sacred occasion of Usha Arghya, Delhi Metro will begin running at 4:30 a.m. Trains will be available on all lines every 15 minutes during the early hours."

The Chief Minister added, "Our (BJP) government has made this arrangement so that our mothers, sisters, elders and millions of devotees heading out to worship Chhathi Maiya face no difficulty reaching the ghats."

"We are paying close attention to every convenience, big and small. No Chhath devotee's worship should be disrupted, every family should reach the ghat on time and reverently offer arghya to the rising Sun god," she said.

The Chief Minister also invited devotees to join her in offering Chhath paryers at a Yamuna ghat near ITO on Monday.

"Tomorrow, I will have the good fortune to offer arghya to the rising Sun God at Elephant Ghat alongside my sisters observing the Chhath fast," she said on X.

"This time, our (BJP) government has made even more beautiful and grand arrangements for the Chhath festival across Delhi than before, so that every family can worship Chhathi Maiya with complete devotion and joy. You are all cordially invited. Come, let us together receive Chhathi Maiya's blessings," she added.