MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) After returning to Delhi, India U19 captain Lakshya Raichandani called the team's Asia Cup title triumph a "very good experience" and praised Mohit Ulva's match-winning knock in their thrilling one-wicket final victory over Pakistan.

India claimed their ninth U19 Asia Cup title after chasing a daunting 338-run target against arch-rivals Pakistan in a last-ball thriller at Oman's Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Saturday. Ulva hit a boundary off the final delivery, taking India to 339/9 in 50 overs and sealing a memorable win.

"It was a very good experience. Superb knock from Mohit Ulva and looking forward to whatever opportunity comes in my way," Lakshya told IANS after arriving in Delhi.

Ulva, unbeaten on 49, played a key role in India's remarkable chase, keeping his composure in the closing stages alongside Chigurupati Venkata, who remained unbeaten on 11.

Earlier, Pakistan had posted a formidable 337/9, riding on Usman Khan's 107, Abdul Qadir's 80 and captain Farhan Yousaf's 63. Usman and Qadir added 135 runs for the second wicket, putting Pakistan in a commanding position.

India fought back in the closing overs as Chigurupati Venkata claimed three wickets and Kavya Patel took four, restricting Pakistan to 337.

India batter Kushagra Ojha said the team had remained confident despite suffering a narrow defeat in the tournament's second match, with the coaching staff urging the players not to feel under pressure.

"We are very happy. Basically, this was the plan we had gone with. Even when we lost that second match by a narrow margin, our coaches told us not to take too much pressure. All the citizens of the country are very happy," Ojha said.

India's chase was led by Lakshya, who scored a composed 80 off 101 balls after sharing a 95-run opening stand with Aaryavir Sehwag, who made 58 off 61 deliveries. Lakshya kept the innings together through the middle overs, but his dismissal in the 37th over, followed by Anvay Dravid's run-out, left India under pressure.

The hosts slipped further after losing Aryan Savsani and Kavya Patel in quick succession, but Manal Chauhan's 47 off 32 balls and Ulva's unbeaten 49 revived the chase. The duo added 57 runs for the ninth wicket, with Ulva taking charge in the closing overs before Venkata joined him for the final push.