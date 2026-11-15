Record 1,488 Migrants Rescued Off Canary Islands in One Day
(MENAFN) A record-breaking wave of nearly 1,500 migrants reached Spain’s Canary Islands on Saturday, the largest single-day arrival total since 2020, according to a European news agency.
The Spanish coastguard pulled 1,488 people from 14 boats, the agency reported Sunday, citing the maritime rescue service.
The influx extends a surge in departures from West African countries toward the Spanish archipelago that began in October. The previous single-day high stood at 1,461 people, rescued in waters off the islands on Nov. 7, 2020, maritime rescue services said Sunday.
Among Saturday’s rescues was one vessel carrying 240 people, including 12 women and 36 children, authorities said. Those passengers were brought ashore at El Hierro, one of the smallest islands in the chain.
Most of those rescued came from Senegal, Gambia and Guinea Conakry. Twelve of the boats landed at El Hierro, while one reached Gran Canaria and another Tenerife.
The spike has strained reception facilities and emergency services on several islands, especially the smaller, less densely populated ones.
The Atlantic route from West Africa to the Canary Islands ranks among the deadliest migration crossings in the world. Thousands attempt it each year in overcrowded boats, braving rough seas, powerful currents and vast distances.
The Spanish coastguard pulled 1,488 people from 14 boats, the agency reported Sunday, citing the maritime rescue service.
The influx extends a surge in departures from West African countries toward the Spanish archipelago that began in October. The previous single-day high stood at 1,461 people, rescued in waters off the islands on Nov. 7, 2020, maritime rescue services said Sunday.
Among Saturday’s rescues was one vessel carrying 240 people, including 12 women and 36 children, authorities said. Those passengers were brought ashore at El Hierro, one of the smallest islands in the chain.
Most of those rescued came from Senegal, Gambia and Guinea Conakry. Twelve of the boats landed at El Hierro, while one reached Gran Canaria and another Tenerife.
The spike has strained reception facilities and emergency services on several islands, especially the smaller, less densely populated ones.
The Atlantic route from West Africa to the Canary Islands ranks among the deadliest migration crossings in the world. Thousands attempt it each year in overcrowded boats, braving rough seas, powerful currents and vast distances.
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