Tanker Attacked in Gulf Before Hormuz: Crew Safe, Damage Unknown
(MENAFN) A tanker came under attack in Gulf waters on Sunday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Center confirmed, raising fresh security concerns along one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes.
The incident occurred as the vessel headed eastbound through the Arabian Gulf, shortly before it was due to enter the Strait of Hormuz. In a statement posted on X, the center said: “UKMTO is aware of a report by Indian Shipping Authorities of an attack on a tanker while transiting through the Arabian Gulf eastbound prior to entering the Strait of Hormuz,” the UKMTO noted in a statement released on X.
All crew members have been located and are unharmed. “The crew are accounted for and safe,” it said. The center added that the scale of the damage and any potential environmental fallout have not yet been determined.
UKMTO called on all vessels in the area to stay vigilant and to report any suspicious activity immediately.
The incident occurred as the vessel headed eastbound through the Arabian Gulf, shortly before it was due to enter the Strait of Hormuz. In a statement posted on X, the center said: “UKMTO is aware of a report by Indian Shipping Authorities of an attack on a tanker while transiting through the Arabian Gulf eastbound prior to entering the Strait of Hormuz,” the UKMTO noted in a statement released on X.
All crew members have been located and are unharmed. “The crew are accounted for and safe,” it said. The center added that the scale of the damage and any potential environmental fallout have not yet been determined.
UKMTO called on all vessels in the area to stay vigilant and to report any suspicious activity immediately.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment