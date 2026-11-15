Kenya Investigates Dadaab Camp Violence Over Market Project
(MENAFN) Kenyan authorities opened an investigation on Sunday into violent protests at Hagadera camp, part of the Dadaab refugee complex, after demonstrators opposed to a proposed market project vandalized government offices and looted property.
The unrest broke out Saturday morning in Garissa County, in northeastern Kenya near the Somali border. Refugee youths had objected to plans to build a modern market on an open field.
Kenya’s Department of Refugee Services said protesters damaged its offices, stole government equipment and broke into neighboring businesses during clashes with security personnel. Dadaab shelters more than 438,000 refugees and asylum-seekers, nearly 97% of them from Somalia, according to UNHCR, the UN refugee agency.
“The office and other infrastructure were built to serve everyone in Hagadera, refugees and host community alike,” the department said in a statement.
“Its destruction harms the very people it was meant to serve, disrupts essential services and threatens the peaceful coexistence that communities in the area have worked hard to build,” it added.
Police said demonstrators hurled stones at officers. Government property was damaged or stolen, and several businesses were forced to shut.
Community representative Mahat Mowlid alleged that business interests opposed to the project may have stirred up the protests, despite earlier consultations with refugee and host community leaders.
Authorities said they are working to identify those responsible, recover the stolen property and head off further violence.
Dadaab was established in 1991 to shelter people fleeing Somalia’s civil war. It has since grown into one of the world’s largest refugee complexes, with generations of Somali families living there. UNHCR figures from Oct. 31 show Hagadera alone hosts more than 145,000 refugees and asylum-seekers.
The government urged calm and dialogue, warning that attacks on public infrastructure could disrupt essential services for refugees and surrounding communities.
The unrest broke out Saturday morning in Garissa County, in northeastern Kenya near the Somali border. Refugee youths had objected to plans to build a modern market on an open field.
Kenya’s Department of Refugee Services said protesters damaged its offices, stole government equipment and broke into neighboring businesses during clashes with security personnel. Dadaab shelters more than 438,000 refugees and asylum-seekers, nearly 97% of them from Somalia, according to UNHCR, the UN refugee agency.
“The office and other infrastructure were built to serve everyone in Hagadera, refugees and host community alike,” the department said in a statement.
“Its destruction harms the very people it was meant to serve, disrupts essential services and threatens the peaceful coexistence that communities in the area have worked hard to build,” it added.
Police said demonstrators hurled stones at officers. Government property was damaged or stolen, and several businesses were forced to shut.
Community representative Mahat Mowlid alleged that business interests opposed to the project may have stirred up the protests, despite earlier consultations with refugee and host community leaders.
Authorities said they are working to identify those responsible, recover the stolen property and head off further violence.
Dadaab was established in 1991 to shelter people fleeing Somalia’s civil war. It has since grown into one of the world’s largest refugee complexes, with generations of Somali families living there. UNHCR figures from Oct. 31 show Hagadera alone hosts more than 145,000 refugees and asylum-seekers.
The government urged calm and dialogue, warning that attacks on public infrastructure could disrupt essential services for refugees and surrounding communities.
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