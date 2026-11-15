TMG Profits Rise 19% to EGP 15 Billion in Nine Months

EGYPT, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Talaat Moustafa Group Holding (TMG) reported strong financial and operational performance in the first nine months of 2026, recording consolidated revenues of EGP 47.6 billion, up 24.1% from the same period last year. Net profit after tax rose 18.6% to EGP 15 billion, supported by strong growth in the real estate development sector, improved performance in hospitality activities, and the expansion of recurring income streams.Hisham Talaat Moustafa, CEO and Managing Director of TMG, said the group's performance in the first nine months of 2026 reflects the strength of its diversified business model, strong and sustained demand for the integrated urban communities and destinations it develops, and the trust it has built over decades through its consistent commitment to project execution.He added that contracted sales reached EGP 290 billion, reflecting continued demand for the group's projects in Egypt and regional markets. He also highlighted the importance of converting this demand into tangible results, pointing to construction progress at the SouthMED project, which is ahead of schedule, and the start of unit handovers at the NOOR project in the third quarter.Moustafa stressed that the group's ability to execute major projects and meet its commitments represents a key competitive advantage. He noted that its business model has evolved to encompass urban community development, hospitality, and commercial activities, alongside a growing portfolio of recurring-income businesses.He explained that this model enables the group to generate value through both real estate development and sales, as well as the ongoing operation and management of its destinations and communities. This enhances the visibility, stability, quality, and sustainability of earnings, particularly as the hospitality sector continues to deliver positive results, supported by higher room rates, improved occupancy, and strong profit margins.Moustafa said the group is looking ahead to a new phase of growth, supported by the expansion of its future project portfolio, a strong financial position, and opportunities for regional expansion. He noted that the four new strategic projects in Egypt represent a significant addition to the group's portfolio, while its growing regional presence opens up new avenues for growth and geographic diversification.He added that hospitality remains one of the group's key strategic pillars, with hotels currently under development expected to expand the capacity of its luxury hotel portfolio and strengthen opportunities to generate recurring foreign-currency revenues.Moustafa said the group aims to further consolidate its position as an integrated developer and operator of urban communities and major destinations by combining excellence in development projects with sustainable long-term income generation. This approach is intended to support growth, enhance earnings resilience, and create value for the company's shareholders.

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Talaat Moustafa's Diversified Business Model Enhances Earnings Stability and Sustainability News Provided By Link Comm November 15, 2026, 12:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



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