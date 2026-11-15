Federica Fornaciari discusses execution, transformation and AI on Tomorrow, Today.

Federica Fornaciari explains why strategies fail in execution, why transformation starts with questioning beliefs and how leaders should use AI.

- Federica FornaciariSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow, Today, the long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan, has released a new episode featuring Federica Fornaciari, a transformation executive, former Bain & Company consultant and university professor. The episode covers her path from consulting to advertising agencies and advisory work, and her views on execution, corporate transformation and the role of human judgment in the age of artificial intelligence.In the conversation, Fornaciari describes spending her early years in the United States and Italy and later living and working across Europe, Latin America, North America and Asia. She explains how trust, speed and directness carry different weight in each region, noting that in parts of southern Europe a deal is rarely closed without meeting in person.Drawing on years in management consulting and as managing director of an agency serving Telefonica, she argues that many strategies fail not in the boardroom but in execution, and that executives are called executives because they are expected to execute."Transformation is when you are brave enough to question your beliefs, and this is in a person and in a company," Fornaciari said during the episode.Topics covered in the episode include:- Why companies hire consultants and the risk of using outside advice to avoid accountability- The case for tying consulting fees to outcomes and holding chief executives responsible for execution- How agencies and consultancies differ in client relationships and responsibility for results- The idea of the CEO as the operating system of a company and the value of anticipating crises- Why transformation efforts stall when organizations lack people willing to challenge assumptions- How artificial intelligence can free time for better work rather than less effort- The future of executive education and the value of face-to-face learningFornaciari also discusses what she calls the algorithm journey, in which buyers increasingly ask AI tools for recommendations, making a company's visibility to those systems and the credibility of its leaders more important. She warns that indifference, not the technology itself, is the greatest risk in how people adopt AI."The job of crisis management is not to have crisis," said Shekhar Natarajan, host of Tomorrow, Today, as the two discussed advisory models that tie fees to results.The full episode is available on YouTube: watch?v=ihnHn3mpSTkAbout Tomorrow, TodayTomorrow, Today is a long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan. The show features conversations with entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, scientists, educators and thought leaders on the technologies, ideas and decisions shaping the future, from artificial intelligence and business to leadership and education. Episodes are available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.About Federica FornaciariFederica Fornaciari is an economist and transformation executive who began her career in management consulting at Bain & Company and later held senior roles at WPP and Havas, including general director of Havas+, the global agency for Telefonica. She holds an MBA from IE Business School and has taught marketing and digital strategy at universities in Italy and Spain for more than a decade.About Shekhar NatarajanShekhar Natarajan is the founder and host of Tomorrow, Today and a former senior executive at American Eagle, Walmart, Target and Disney, where he led global initiatives in technology and supply chain strategy.

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Federica Fornaciari x Shekhar Natarajan | Tomorrow, Today

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Transformation Executive Federica Fornaciari Says Strategies Fail in Execution, Not the Boardroom, on Tomorrow, Today News Provided By Tomorrow Today Media November 15, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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