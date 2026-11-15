MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 15 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced a comprehensive package of housing, employment, and land rights initiatives for the tribal community during a visit to Jhargram on Sunday.

Attending a government program in Shilda to celebrate Janjati Gaurav Diwas on the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Adhikari vowed that his administration will ensure every resident in the district receives a concrete roof, eliminating all thatched housing.

"I was still seeing a lot of tin houses and tile houses from the sky. We will not build any more mud houses in Jhargram. I have kept my promise. You will get jobs according to your qualifications. That is also my responsibility," Adhikari told the gathering.

The Chief Minister launched a scathing attack on the previous Trinamool Congress government and his predecessor, accusing them of neglecting the tribal community.

He specifically criticised former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging past tokenism during visits to north Bengal.

Adhikari also highlighted political differences, pointing out that the opposition voted against President Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election while Prime Minister Narendra Modi elevated her to the nation's highest office.

He added that his current cabinet includes the highest number of tribal MLAs.

Addressing administrative irregularities, Adhikari said the previous regime issued fake Scheduled Tribe certificates.

He said his administration had already identified and cancelled 73 fraudulent ST certificates before arriving in the district, and that it would not permit any further fake certificates.

On land ownership and resource development, the Chief Minister handed over land patta ownership deeds to 770 tribal members.

He noted that the state government is simultaneously felicitating 8,000 fishermen across West Bengal and working to secure tap drinking water access for every household in Jhargram district.

During the visit, Adhikari laid the foundation stone for 137 development projects and formally inaugurated 51 completed projects across the district.