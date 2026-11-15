MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 15 (IANS) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Jammu of Jammu and Kashmir's Crime Branch said on Sunday that it has filed a charge sheet against five accused in a major foreign visa racket.

A statement said: "The EOW Jammu of Crime Branch has presented a chargesheet before the Jammu Court of Excise Magistrate in an FIR filed in a case under Sections 318(4), 336(3), 340(2), 61(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) registered at the EOW Jammu Crime Branch Police Station against Vijay Gill, the son of Gopal Gill; Harris Gill, the son of Pawan Gill and both residents of Samba district; Tirlochan Singh, son of Gurmail Singh and a resident of Lahinpur village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district; Mandeep Singh, the son of Sukhdeep Singh and a resident of Kolpur in Vijaypur at the present Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar in Jalandhar; and Ravinder Singh, the son of Jagmeet Singh and a resident of Rishi Nagar in Sunder Nagar Chowk of Ludhiana."

The case pertains to an elaborate international visa racket wherein gullible youth were defrauded under the false pretext of securing work visas abroad.

The case was registered on a written complaint lodged by Vishal Kumar, the son of Ghara Ram and a resident of Mawa Tehsil in Rajpura district of Samba against Vijay Gill, the son of Gopal Gill, and Haris Gill, the son of Pawan Gill and both residents of Samba district, alleging therein that accused Harris Gill and his uncle Vijay Gill deceived him to the amount of Rs 11,62,000 under the guise of arranging a work visa for New Zealand.

The accused syndicate provided the victim with a fabricated visa and fake flight tickets, subsequently luring him to Delhi where he was manipulated and forced to return empty-handed.

The formal investigation conducted by Deputy Suoperintendent of Police Mamta Sharma, established actionable evidence linking a syndicate operating across Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab that systematically cheated unemployed aspirants.

Technical surveillance, bank statement analysis and an official verification report from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirming that the New Zealand visa document was entirely inauthentic, cemented the fraudulent nature of the operation.

The forensic examination (FSL) scientifically authenticated the signature of accused Vijay Gill on the execution of the primary agreement.

On the basis of oral, documentary, financial and scientific evidences collected during the course of investigation, the Crime Branch filed a charge sheet against all five accused before the Jammu Court of Excise Magistrate for judicial determination.

Crime Branch EOW Jammu SSP, Mohd Fiesel Qureshi, advises general public to remain vigilant against such economic frauds and report any such incident to Crime Branch EOW Jammu.

Victims of economic frauds may also submit their complaints via email at... or contact on telephone number '0191-2578901'.