Gujarat CM Celebrates Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas In Chhota Udepur Area

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel led a grand roadshow and launched several key public welfare initiatives in Chhota Udepur during the state-level celebrations of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, marking the 151st birth anniversary of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Prior to addressing a public gathering, Patel took part in the roadshow that traversed from Bhagwan Birsa Munda Circle to the S. N. College Ground.

Marking the occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated six state-of-the-art mini fire tenders, procured at an estimated cost of Rs. 3.5 crore through grants from the District Mineral Foundation. The addition of these units is set to bolster disaster management infrastructure and public safety across the district, according to the release. Patel also inaugurated an exhibition organised by the Tribal Development Department, showcasing various government welfare schemes, ongoing development works, and tribal upliftment projects. The three-day exhibition aims to build awareness among local residents and enable tribal communities to access various welfare initiatives, as per the release.

The Chief Minister was accompanied during the visit by Lok Sabha MP Jashu Rathwa, Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Mukesh Rathwa, MLAs Rajendrasinh Rathwa, Jayanti Rathwa, and Abhesinh Tadvi, former MPs Naran Rathwa and Gitaben Rathwa, Secretary of the Tribal Development Department Alok Kumar Pandey, Director Rachit Raj, District Collector Gargi Jain, District Development Officer Omkarsinh Shinde, alongside other local officials and public representatives.