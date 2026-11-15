Ganesh Acharya Unveils Bum Bum Song At Varanasi Namo Ghat Landmark

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Bollywood choreographer and filmmaker Ganesh Acharya has expressed his attachment to Varanasi, recalling the time when he visited the place to work on a song. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of his song 'Bum Bum' launch, Ganesh Acharya shared,“I am very happy to launch this song on such a grand platform, Namo Ghat, on the occasion of Chhath Puja... The song has received a lot of love, and I hope people watch the film in theatres on December 11 and shower it with the same affection. Your love means everything to me... I first came here to work on a song 35 years ago.” Heaping praise on the development of Varanasi over the years, Acharya further added,“The city has changed significantly. The way the government has maintained it and the arrangements here are very good and systematic. Kashi is one of my wife's and my favourite places.”

On Saturday, Ganesh Acharya unveiled the song 'Bum Bum' from his upcoming biographical film 'Ganesh: Dust to Stardust' at a grand event held at Namo Ghat on the banks of the River Ganga in Varanasi. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the song was launched in the spiritual city of Kashi, bringing together devotion, culture and cinema. The event witnessed the presence of the film's cast, local residents and devotees, with the sacred Ganga providing a picturesque backdrop to the celebrations.

Speaking at the launch, Ganesh Acharya expressed happiness over unveiling the song in the city of Lord Shiva and said that Namo Ghat was the most appropriate venue for the occasion. "Look, there cannot be anything more joyful than this. This is the city of Kashi, the city of Bholenath. My song is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is a big part of my film and appears right at the beginning, bringing a different kind of energy. Considering the way we have portrayed Lord Shiva, as the king of serpents and the king of ghosts, I don't think there could have been a better place than Namo Ghat to launch this song," he said. 'Ganesh: Dust to Stardust' is presented by V2S Production and Entertainment and produced by Soundarya Acharya. Written and directed by Ganesh Acharya, the film's screenplay and dialogues have been penned by Digangana Suryavanshi and Acharya. It will be released on December 11. (ANI)