Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Joins Chhath Puja Festivities in National Capital

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday attended the Chhath Mahaparv celebrations in the national capital and offered 'Sandhya Arghya' to the setting sun at Sonia Vihar Ghat. During her visit for the evening festivities, the Chief Minister also boarded a boat at the Sonia Vihar Boat Club. Visuals from the ghat showed CM Gupta performing the 'Sandhya Arghya' rituals as part of the ongoing Chhath Puja celebrations on Sunday evening.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended warm Chhath Puja wishes to the residents of the national capital, praying for the fulfilment of the prayers of all devotees observing the fast and wishing happiness, prosperity, and good health for every family. In a post on X, CM Gupta asserted that the tradition of offering prayers to the setting sun is a wonderful symbol of gratitude toward nature.

"Heartfelt greetings to all devotees on the evening offering of the sacred festival of Chhath Puja, a great celebration of popular faith. Our tradition of offering prayers to the setting sun is a wonderful symbol of gratitude toward nature and the noble values of our eternal culture. We pray to Chhathi Maiya and Lord Bhaskar that all those observing the fast may have their prayers fulfilled and that every family may be blessed with happiness, prosperity and good health," said CM Gupta.

Alongside CM Gupta, other political leaders also extended Chhath Puja wishes. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal prayed to Chhathi Maiya and Lord Surya Dev to fulfil all heartfelt wishes of the devotees and fill their homes with happiness. "On this sacred occasion of the evening offering, I extend my heartfelt wishes to you and your entire family for the grand festival of Chhath. May Chhathi Maiya and Lord Surya Dev fulfil all your heartfelt wishes and fill your home and courtyard with happiness," said Kejriwal.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also wished devotees and every family peace, prosperity, good health, and happiness. "Heartfelt wishes for Chhath Puja, the grand festival of sun worship, faith, gratitude toward nature, and social harmony. May Chhath Puja bring peace, prosperity, good health and happiness to every family. Heartfelt wishes and congratulations for Chhath Puja," said Choudhary.

Chhath Puja is a four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya (Goddess Shasthi), observed to express gratitude to the Sun for sustaining life on Earth and to seek blessings for good health, prosperity, and longevity. This year, the celebrations are being held from November 13 to 16. Ahead of the festival, the Delhi Government has made extensive arrangements for devotees at more than 1,400 Chhath ghats across the capital.