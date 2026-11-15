Amit Shah Slams Congress Scams Contrasts With Modi Clean Track Record

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Launching a fierce attack on the Congress party, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday contrasted the Congress' record of alleged scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore with the blemish-free track record of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that "not even a single allegation of corruption worth four annas" has been levelled against PM Modi in 12 years.

Addressing a public gathering in Pune, Shah stated that the Congress has been venting its frustration through various means after facing defeat in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections. "Fighting elections, losing, and winning depend on the performance of a party's leaders. You were given a chance for 10 years, and you committed scams and corruption worth Rs 12 lakh crore. The people of the country held you by the hand and threw you out of the government in Delhi, making Narendra Modi ji the Prime Minister. In 12 years, not even a single allegation of corruption worth even four annas has been levelled against Narendra Modi ji," Shah said.

Offering a piece of advice to the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Shah asserted that power cannot be gained through international rhetoric and that Congress leaders need to connect with grassroots India. "I want to give a piece of advice to Rahul Gandhi ji: you will not get power by defaming India on international platforms like this. If you want power, stop your foreign trips and start visiting the villages of India; then perhaps your turn might come someday," Shah remarked, adding, "Right now, what you are doing is trying to defame Narendra Modi ji, whose leadership the entire world is praising, and India's development journey before the world. You certainly won't listen, so I want to tell the Congress workers that if you keep following him in this direction, your turn will not come for 30 years."

Taking sharp aim at Gandhi over the recently held 'Bharat Summit 2026' in Hyderabad, the Union Home Minister accused the opposition party of collaborating with leftist ideologues to tarnish the nation's reputation on global platforms. "The Congress party organised the 'Bharat Summit 2026' in Hyderabad. They invited propagators of leftist ideology from across the country and abroad, and the prince of the Congress also went there. They named it 'Bharat Summit', yet Rahul Gandhi ji worked to defame India across the entire world by expressing anti-India views at an international conference," Shah said.

The remarks come amid political exchanges over the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad on Saturday. Rahul Gandhi had alleged that democracy in India was "destroyed" in 2014 and questioned the electoral process. Addressing the summit, Rahul Gandhi alleged that large amounts of money entering the political system had transformed the electoral landscape in 2014. He claimed that the Opposition initially struggled to understand the developments but later identified what he described as the destruction of democracy. "In 2014, we witnessed a completely new election, something we've never seen before. Millions and millions and millions of dollars injected into the political system... The electoral system that was used to close fights, coalition, is suddenly upturned, and I would be lying if I said that the opposition was in shock... There was this crisis in Indian politics for a decade. And then suddenly, we discovered what was happening. We discovered it, and we have proven it without any doubt is that democracy was destroyed in India in 2014," he said. The Congress leader also questioned the legitimacy of elections, claiming that 140 million people who voted in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections had been declared either non-existent voters or non-voters a few months ago.