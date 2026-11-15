Under-construction building collapses in Paharganj

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): An under-construction building collapsed in the Paharganj area of the national capital on Sunday, officials said. According to the Delhi Fire Service, the fire department received a call regarding the collapse of the under-construction structure in Paharganj, following which three fire tenders reached the spot. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on November 9, A fire broke out at a rubber factory in the Narela Industrial Area of the national capital, officials from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said. According to fire department officials, an emergency call regarding the blaze was received at around 8:33 PM, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the flames under control. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. (ANI)