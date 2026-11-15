Prashant Kishor Attacks Raj Thackeray Over His Chhath Puja Remarks

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 15 (ANI): Jan Suraaj founder and MLA Prashant Kishor on Sunday launched a scathing attack against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray over his remarks on Chhath Puja, asserting that the leader carries "no weight" and makes "absurd, nonsensical remarks" merely to grab media attention.

Dismissing Thackeray's political relevance, Kishor said people should not attach any value to him and assured devotees that no leader or government has the power to prevent them from celebrating Chhath in Maharashtra. Speaking to reporters, Kishor said, "Do not give any space to him... There is absolutely no need to attach any value to this individual; he carries no weight. He possesses neither political standing nor any ideological understanding. He simply makes absurd, nonsensical remarks-like those regarding the Chhath festival-solely to gain media attention. He holds no significance."

Reassuring the Purvanchali community, he added, "As for those celebrating Chhath in Maharashtra, they can do so with complete ease. No government or political leader has the power to stop them." Extending his greetings on the occasion of the four-day festival, Kishor prayed for Bihar's peace and prosperity, while praising the collective spirit of the people in keeping cities clean during the festivities. "I extend my best wishes to everyone on the auspicious and grand festival of Chhath. May Bihar be blessed with happiness and prosperity; may all the local challenges be resolved. May the blessings of Chhathi Maiya be upon everyone," he said.

Kishor's remarks come after Thackeray on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to create social and cultural tensions in Mumbai by using Chhath Puja as an issue. He also urged the public not to fall into what he described as the party's trap. Thackeray further alleged that the BJP was attempting to provoke a conflict between Marathi and North Indian communities ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Congress leader Husain Dalwai backed Thackeray's opposition and questioned the celebration of the festival in Maharashtra. "Raj Thackeray has opposed it, and he is completely right to do so... Are they trying to turn our Mumbai into Bihar? What kind of thing is this? Mumbai belongs to the Marathi people and Mumbai will remain Mumbai; it will not become Bihar or Gujarat," Dalwai said. "We simply will not allow this... Chhath Puja is not ours; it does not belong to the people of Maharashtra. Where did this Chhath Puja even come from? We have no idea," he added.