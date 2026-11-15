Prime Video Confirms Delay for Panchayat Season 5

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Fans of 'Panchayat' may have to wait a little longer to return to Phulera. Prime Video, on Sunday, shared a cryptic post on Instagram stating that the upcoming season 5 of the popular series will not arrive in 2026. The streaming platform shared the update through a cryptic social media post featuring actor Durgesh Kumar, who plays Bhushan Sharma, aka Banrakas, in the series. Sharing a picture of the actor, the makers wrote,“We regret to inform you that Panchayat's next season is imprisoned.” The post then added,“Panchayat Season 5 will not release this year.”

The makers had officially announced the fifth season during Prime Video's 2026 release slate event in Mumbai in March this year. However, the latest announcement means viewers may have to wait beyond 2026 to find out what happens next in Phulera. The upcoming season will continue the story of Abhishek Tripathi, played by Jitendra Kumar, and the other residents of the village. Following the election results, Abhishek will have to deal with a difficult work environment under Phulera's new leadership. At the same time, he will continue preparing for his dream of pursuing an MBA. However, before moving ahead with his plans, Abhishek will have to settle some unfinished matters in the village. The new season will also show how Pradhan Ji deals with his defeat and how the lives of other characters change after the election.

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), 'Panchayat' is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar. Apart from Jitendra Kumar, the series features Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Saanvika, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak and Sunita Rajwar in important roles. The fourth season of 'Panchayat' premiered on Prime Video on June 24, 2025. The previous seasons have followed Abhishek's journey from an engineering graduate who joins as a panchayat secretary in a village to becoming part of the everyday lives and politics of Phulera. (ANI)