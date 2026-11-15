Bolsonaro Plans US Residency After Fleeing Brazil Travel Ban
(MENAFN) Flavio Bolsonaro, the Brazilian senator who slipped out of the country after losing the presidential runoff, says he is pursuing permanent residency in the United States. He is worried that returning home could expose him to political pressure and prosecution.
In an interview with a US newspaper, Bolsonaro said he intends to keep running his political operation in Brazil from abroad. He said he could defend his country from American soil, stay in contact with his supporters and make decisions jointly with them.
He thanked the American people and US President Donald Trump for taking in his family, and said he is seeking residency through legal channels. Bolsonaro added that he expects the Trump administration to be consumed with other business after the Republicans’ midterm losses. He said he would therefore wait for a better moment to meet administration officials.
He also said Americans had shown him support in the streets, in restaurants and at airports during his stay, and that their encouragement had strengthened him.
Bolsonaro left Brazil after losing the election to Lula da Silva. He is under investigation for corruption and money laundering and had been ordered to hand over his passport by a set deadline. He flew out of the country in secret before that deadline expired. Reports indicated he first traveled to Argentina and then on to Ecuador.
Lula da Silva described it as “shameful” that Bolsonaro, a senator who lost the election, left the country despite a travel ban.
According to Brazilian media reports, the Supreme Federal Court is investigating Bolsonaro over alleged illegal financing tied to Dark Horse, a biographical film about his father. Two Brazilian newspapers also reported that he is a suspect in a separate money laundering probe allegedly connected to his close friend and lawyer, Willer Tomaz.
President Trump has said he views Brazil’s election results with skepticism and has permitted Bolsonaro and his family to enter the US.
In an interview with a US newspaper, Bolsonaro said he intends to keep running his political operation in Brazil from abroad. He said he could defend his country from American soil, stay in contact with his supporters and make decisions jointly with them.
He thanked the American people and US President Donald Trump for taking in his family, and said he is seeking residency through legal channels. Bolsonaro added that he expects the Trump administration to be consumed with other business after the Republicans’ midterm losses. He said he would therefore wait for a better moment to meet administration officials.
He also said Americans had shown him support in the streets, in restaurants and at airports during his stay, and that their encouragement had strengthened him.
Bolsonaro left Brazil after losing the election to Lula da Silva. He is under investigation for corruption and money laundering and had been ordered to hand over his passport by a set deadline. He flew out of the country in secret before that deadline expired. Reports indicated he first traveled to Argentina and then on to Ecuador.
Lula da Silva described it as “shameful” that Bolsonaro, a senator who lost the election, left the country despite a travel ban.
According to Brazilian media reports, the Supreme Federal Court is investigating Bolsonaro over alleged illegal financing tied to Dark Horse, a biographical film about his father. Two Brazilian newspapers also reported that he is a suspect in a separate money laundering probe allegedly connected to his close friend and lawyer, Willer Tomaz.
President Trump has said he views Brazil’s election results with skepticism and has permitted Bolsonaro and his family to enter the US.
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