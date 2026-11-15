But depleted reservoirs in parts of southern India, following a deficient monsoon, could limit the recovery, particularly for nutrient-rich NPKS fertilizers, said S. Sankarasubramanian, chairman of the Fertiliser Association of India (Fai).

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