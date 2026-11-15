18 Nations Denounce Israeli Strike on Nasser Medical Complex
(MENAFN) Eighteen Arab and Islamic countries on Saturday denounced an Israeli airstrike on the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, that killed at least six Palestinians and wounded more than 20 others, among them children and medical personnel.
The signatories are Egypt, Qatar, Sudan, Libya, Palestine, Djibouti, Somalia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Mauritania, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Türkiye, Pakistan, Indonesia, Algeria, Kuwait and Lebanon.
In a joint statement, their foreign ministers said Thursday’s attack breached international humanitarian law, which grants medical facilities and healthcare workers special protection.
The ministers also condemned ongoing Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians, including displaced people, warning that such strikes erode the ceasefire and efforts to restore stability in Gaza, according to the statement.
They called on Israel to fully honor the ceasefire, shield civilians and allow sufficient humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip without obstruction, the statement added.
The signatories are Egypt, Qatar, Sudan, Libya, Palestine, Djibouti, Somalia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Mauritania, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Türkiye, Pakistan, Indonesia, Algeria, Kuwait and Lebanon.
In a joint statement, their foreign ministers said Thursday’s attack breached international humanitarian law, which grants medical facilities and healthcare workers special protection.
The ministers also condemned ongoing Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians, including displaced people, warning that such strikes erode the ceasefire and efforts to restore stability in Gaza, according to the statement.
They called on Israel to fully honor the ceasefire, shield civilians and allow sufficient humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip without obstruction, the statement added.
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