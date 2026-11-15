MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- Youth Minister Raed Adwan on Sunday called for stronger joint Arab action to translate the Arab Strategy on Youth, Peace and Security (2023-2028) into sustainable programs that expand young people's participation in peacebuilding, security and decision-making.

Adwan made the remarks at the opening of the Arab Youth Forum for Peace and Security 2026, organized by Qatar's Ministry of Sports and Youth in cooperation with the Arab League to advance implementation of the strategy and strengthen Arab and international partnerships.

Adwan, who serves as vice chair of the Executive Bureau of the Council of Arab Ministers of Youth and Sports and chair of its supporting Youth Technical Committee, stressed the need to move beyond developing strategies and policy frameworks toward practical implementation.

He highlighted the efforts led by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II that contributed to the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2250 on Youth, Peace and Security in 2015, describing it as a milestone in recognizing young people's role in peacebuilding and security at national and international levels.

Adwan said Jordan subsequently led Arab efforts to develop the Arab Strategy on Youth, Peace and Security, launched in Amman in 2024, reflecting the Kingdom's commitment to establishing a common regional framework for youth participation in decision-making.

At the national level, he highlighted Jordan's National Action Plan for implementing Resolution 2250, which provides a framework for coordinating efforts among national institutions and partners and strengthening mechanisms for youth participation in peace and security initiatives.

He called for building on progress achieved in Amman to institutionalize the Arab strategy and national action plan through exchanging expertise, coordinating priorities and strengthening cooperation among governments, youth institutions, civil society organizations and international partners.

Adwan also commended Qatar for hosting the forum and providing a platform for dialogue, knowledge-sharing and partnerships, enabling Arab youth to contribute to developing common recommendations on peace and security.

//Petra// AJ