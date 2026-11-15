MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- The Vocational Training Corporation (VTC), in partnership with UNICEF and the Business Development Center (BDC), signed grant agreements on Sunday with 6 young graduates to help this batch launch their own businesses under the Isna' (Create) project.

The grants will provide equipment and supplies for four men and two women from Irbid and Karak governorates, according to a VTC statement.

The signing ceremony took place at a vocational training institute in Madaba, coinciding with Global Entrepreneurship Week 2026.

The project combines vocational skills with entrepreneurship training to help graduates establish and manage businesses. Training covers business idea development, planning, financial management, marketing, and preliminary feasibility assessments.

Addressing the signing event, VTC Director-General Raafat Sawafin said the project aims to broaden graduates' employment options to include self-employment and entrepreneurship, to turn their skills into businesses that can generate jobs in local communities.

BDC founder Nayef Stetieh said vocational training should be accompanied by opportunities for young people to put their skills into practice and earn sustainable incomes. He said "Isna'," part of the "Azm" (Determination) program, supports the Economic Modernization Vision's objectives of expanding youth economic participation, entrepreneurship, and employment.

Meanwhile, UNICEF Representative in Jordan Marc Rubin said the project provides vocational graduates with the support and resources needed to move from training into entrepreneurship and become self-reliant.

Under the partnership, VTC recruits alumni and trainees and links project activities to their vocational skills. BDC delivers entrepreneurship training and mentoring to help participants develop their business ideas, with UNICEF support.

Launched in early 2026 under the "Azm" program, "Isna'" receives support from the Netherlands through the PROSPECTS partnership. Following the signing, the project will procure and supply the equipment and materials needed to launch the graduates' businesses.

//Petra// AO