COP31 Hits Halfway: UN Climate Chief Warns Against Delays
(MENAFN) With COP31 at its midpoint, the head of UN climate efforts pressed negotiators on Saturday to “move swiftly to the hardest issues and to avoid tactical delays,” as the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference entered its second week.
UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell delivered the warning at a press briefing in the Turkish coastal city of Antalya, host of the two-week summit, which runs through Nov. 20.
“Getting agreement on every word, every sentence, is tough but vital work. There is no collective success without compromise from every Party,” Stiell said.
He noted that practical climate initiatives are building momentum at the talks, aiming to link international agreements with the real economy through clean energy, resilient infrastructure, greener industry and disaster resilience.
Stiell argued that winning the climate fight also means reaching billions of people in their daily lives, through sports, entertainment and culture.
“We need to get better at connecting climate impacts and solutions to the things people need -- like better health, good jobs, and affordable secure energy -- and with the things they love -- like sports,” Stiell said.
The conference, which opened Monday, is intended to move global climate action from pledges to concrete implementation, with a particular focus on expanding climate finance for developing countries, adaptation and the clean energy transition.
UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell delivered the warning at a press briefing in the Turkish coastal city of Antalya, host of the two-week summit, which runs through Nov. 20.
“Getting agreement on every word, every sentence, is tough but vital work. There is no collective success without compromise from every Party,” Stiell said.
He noted that practical climate initiatives are building momentum at the talks, aiming to link international agreements with the real economy through clean energy, resilient infrastructure, greener industry and disaster resilience.
Stiell argued that winning the climate fight also means reaching billions of people in their daily lives, through sports, entertainment and culture.
“We need to get better at connecting climate impacts and solutions to the things people need -- like better health, good jobs, and affordable secure energy -- and with the things they love -- like sports,” Stiell said.
The conference, which opened Monday, is intended to move global climate action from pledges to concrete implementation, with a particular focus on expanding climate finance for developing countries, adaptation and the clean energy transition.
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