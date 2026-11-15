Over 7,000 March in London’s 800-Year-Old Lord Mayor’s Show
(MENAFN) More than 7,000 participants from around the globe took to the streets of London on Saturday for the 2026 Lord Mayor’s Show, upholding one of Britain’s oldest civic traditions.
The procession comprised over 130 entries and covered more than 3 miles (4.83 km), according to the event’s official website.
Bronek Masojada, an alderman and the 698th Lord Mayor of the City of London, greeted onlookers with waves from the viewing stand and from his golden carriage as it moved along the route.
Cultural showpieces drew some of the loudest reactions. The China Chamber of Commerce in the UK staged a vivid traditional lion dance, while humanoid robots presented by the Zhejiang UK Association captured the attention of spectators.
The parade traces its roots to 1215, when it began as a medieval inauguration ceremony. It has since grown into a major yearly celebration of the diversity and vitality of London.
The procession comprised over 130 entries and covered more than 3 miles (4.83 km), according to the event’s official website.
Bronek Masojada, an alderman and the 698th Lord Mayor of the City of London, greeted onlookers with waves from the viewing stand and from his golden carriage as it moved along the route.
Cultural showpieces drew some of the loudest reactions. The China Chamber of Commerce in the UK staged a vivid traditional lion dance, while humanoid robots presented by the Zhejiang UK Association captured the attention of spectators.
The parade traces its roots to 1215, when it began as a medieval inauguration ceremony. It has since grown into a major yearly celebration of the diversity and vitality of London.
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