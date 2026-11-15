Azerbaijan Rejects Claims That Soyudlu Residents To Be Evacuated For Gold Mining
This was stated in a statement by the Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The statement noted that presenting fabricated and rumor-based information in the aforementioned material as a decision adopted at the state level is part of a multi-stage disinformation campaign aimed at causing panic among the population, undermining public trust in government institutions, and heightening tensions in society.
"Previously, this channel has also specialized in systematically spreading disinformation and manipulative content targeting our country.
An official appeal has been sent to the relevant platform regarding this matter, and we are confident that the company will promptly review the appeal and take the necessary steps to prevent the spread of the aforementioned disinformation on its platforms," the statement said.
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