MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lightweight, split-design, and available in multiple colors, FYALLASO's eagle-designed hand warmers are the ultimate gear upgrade for skiers, snowboarders, and winter resort travelers

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FYALLASO today announced its eagle-designed rechargeable hand warmers as a must-have accessory for the 2026 winter ski and snow sports season. As millions of Americans prepare for mountain getaways, ski trips, and snowboarding adventures, keeping hands warm and functional in sub-zero temperatures becomes the top priority for any outdoor enthusiast.

The Sub-Zero Reality of Snow Sports

Anyone who has spent a day on the mountain knows the feeling: the chairlift ride up is freezing, and by the time you reach the top, your fingers are numb. Thick ski gloves protect against the cold but make it nearly impossible to check your phone, adjust your goggles, or take a photo of the scenery. Furthermore, traditional hand warmers are often bulky, hard to activate, and meant to be thrown away after a single use. FYALLASO offers a reusable, tech-forward alternative that fits seamlessly into a winter sports routine.









Designed for the Mountain

What sets FYALLASO apart is its highly adaptable magnetic 2-pack design. The two units snap together to create a powerful double-sided heat source, but they can easily separate. Skiers and snowboarders can slip one into each ski glove for balanced warmth, or share one with a partner while waiting in the lodge line.









Measuring just 3.39 × 1.81 × 0.63 inches and weighing a mere 2 ounces-smaller than a credit card-these warmers disappear into the tightest ski glove pockets without creating bulk. Each unit runs on a 2000mAh battery, delivering 5 to 10 hours of continuous warmth on a single charge, or up to 20 hours combined. That's enough power to last from the first lift ride at 8 a.m. until the final run at sunset.









Style on and off the Slopes

To match the vibrant colors of modern winter gear, FYALLASO is available in multiple distinct color options. The playful eagle-inspired exterior, featuring smooth edges and subtle wing-like textures, ensures you can easily spot your gear in a crowded ski lodge or rental shop. It is a functional gadget that doubles as a stylish winter accessory.









Beyond the Mountains

The appeal of FYALLASO extends far beyond the ski slopes. As families plan winter vacations, holiday road trips, and visits to outdoor light shows, the hand warmers prove equally useful. They are designed for hunting, ice fishing, commuting, or simply walking the dog in the snow. The included Y-shaped USB-C cable ensures both units are fully charged and ready for the next cold-weather outing.









Black Friday Preview

As consumers gear up for the holiday shopping season, FYALLASO will unveil its official Black Friday promotional pricing later this month. This makes the lightweight, ultra-portable hand warmers an even more accessible upgrade for winter travelers and outdoor enthusiasts. The hand warmers are currently available on Amazon.

About FYALLASO

FYALLASO designs affordable, practical personal comfort products with a focus on playful design and everyday usability. The brand's hand warmers are made for people who want warmth that's easy to carry, easy to share, and easy to gift.

Media Contact

Name: Clara Yang

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