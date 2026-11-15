Commercial Conveyancing

Commercial Conveyancing In an interview with Eleven Media confirmed that recent rising interest rates have seen a lift in demand for their services.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On 5th November 2026, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) lifted the official cash rate by.25% to 4.85% p.a., following consecutive 0.25% increases in February and March this year, and another 2.5% rise in October.

Anne Vo, Director of Commercial Conveyancing said this in their exclusive interview with Eleven Media,“In a rising interest rate environment, commercial property buyers and sellers are naturally price conscious and licensed conveyancers are often a cost-effective alternative for commercial property transactions. We have been a beneficiary of the Reserve Bank's changes to the official cash rate.”

Commercial Conveyancing is becoming a trusted name in commercial property transactions across Australia. What began as a small office with a handful of dedicated professionals has quickly grown into a respected operator in the property and conveyancing industry. All while still maintaining a commitment to personalised service and client satisfaction in all aspects of conveyancing matters.

About Commercial Conveyancing

The business is a law practice with solicitors and licensed conveyancers across Australia and manage the legal transfer of commercial property ownership, ensuring a secure, compliant, and stress-free transaction. They manage the complex paperwork, contract reviews, title searches, local council checks, and coordinate the final settlement, protecting their clients from legal pitfalls and costly mistakes at extremely competitive fees.

To learn more about Commercial Conveyancing, visit their website here:

Anne Vo

Arver Law Pty Ltd trading as Commercial Conveyancing

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Commercial Conveyancing Specialist Confirm Strong Demand For Their Services in Current Rising Interest Rate Environment News Provided By Jetz Digital Pty Ltd November 15, 2026, 12:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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