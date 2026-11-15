MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AVA MediterrAegean used MyPlace review generation software to turn 421 automatic review requests into 64 new Google reviews in one month. 95% were five-star.

- Ruben Arteaga, Director of IT, Riviera Dining GroupWINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AVA MediterrAegean, a Mediterranean restaurant and bar in Winter Park, Florida, got 64 new Google reviews in 30 days using MyPlace, review generation software for restaurants. The restaurant is part of Riviera Dining Group.MyPlace sent 421 automatic review requests to guests after their visit. About 15% of guests who got a request left a Google review. 95% of the new reviews were five-star. Over the period the restaurant's Google rating rose from 4.6 to 4.8.Key results:- 64 new Google reviews in 30 days- 421 automatic review requests sent- About 15% of requests turned into a Google review- 95% of new reviews were five-star- Google rating rose from 4.6 to 4.8Most restaurants rely on staff to ask for reviews at the end of a meal. It's easy to forget on a busy night, and it depends on who's working. MyPlace removes that step. It captures guests' details when they connect to the restaurant's guest WiFi, then emails each guest after their visit and asks for a Google review. It runs every day with no staff involvement."MyPlace runs in the background and generates reviews without our team having to do anything," said Ruben Arteaga, Director of IT at Riviera Dining Group."Restaurants know reviews matter, but asking every guest doesn't happen when staff are busy," said Peadar Gormley, founder of MyPlace. "AVA shows what happens when every guest gets asked."The full case study is available on the MyPlace website.About MyPlaceMyPlace is a guest engagement platform for hospitality businesses. Multi-unit restaurant groups, hotels, bars, and entertainment venues use MyPlace to capture guest data automatically through WiFi and other touchpoints, generate new five-star reviews from real guests, and grow repeat business through their existing marketing tools. MyPlace serves 500+ locations worldwide. Learn more at myplace.

Peadar Gormley

MyPlace

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Winter Park Restaurant Gets 64 New Google Reviews in 30 Days Without Staff Asking Guests News Provided By MyPlace November 15, 2026, 12:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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