Nepal Minister of Education and Sports, Sasmit Pokharel, Minister of Agriculture, Forests and Environment, Geeta Chaudhary, and CEO of InnoCSR, Sam Yoonsuk Lee at COP31 in Antalya, Turkiye.

Good Bricks are manufactured using locally available soil, cement and InnoCSR's proprietary Good Soil Stabilizer for exceptional strength and finishing.

300 production sites targeted by 2030, accelerating industrial decarbonization and supporting Nepal's transition to sustainable manufacturing

- Sam Yoonsuk LeeKATHMANDU, NEPAL, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- InnoCSR, the climate technology company behind Good Bricks Technology, and Hulas Eco Bricks, backed by the Diwakar Golchha Organisation, announced a landmark US$60 million carbon financing initiative aimed at transforming Nepal's traditional brick industry. The announcement came soon after the signing of the Framework Agreement for Cooperation on Climate Change between the Government of the Republic of Korea and the Government of Nepal.The initiative aims to deploy Good Bricks Technology across 300 production sites by 2030, providing participating manufacturers with hydraulic brick-press machinery and market support valued at approximately US$200,000 per site. By leveraging future carbon credits, the programme seeks to significantly reduce the upfront investment required from local manufacturers. Carbon Financing will be provided from major global investors such as the Asian Development Bank, NH Investment and Securities, and Korea Western Power. By adopting Good Bricks Technology, manufacturers can strengthen their long-term competitiveness while preparing for increasingly stringent environmental requirements affecting traditional brick production. At full capacity, the planned network could produce approximately 3 billion nonfired bricks annually, potentially avoiding 1.5 million tons of CO2 emissions per year compared with conventional fired-brick production.“Developing cleaner technology is only half the challenge. The real breakthrough is making it commercially accessible to the existing industry,” said InnoCSR Founder and CEO, Sam Yoonsuk Lee.“By combining carbon finance, proven technology and strong local partnerships, Nepal can demonstrate how an entire industry can transition towards sustainable manufacturing.”Transforming Nepal's Brick IndustryUnlike conventional coal-fired bricks, Good Bricks are manufactured using locally available soil, cement and InnoCSR's proprietary Good Soil Stabilizer. Hydraulic machinery compresses the materials, eliminating the need for kiln firing. Good Bricks Technology is positioned as the only scalable alternative capable of matching the existing brick industry on three critical measures-price, quality and production capacity-while significantly reducing carbon emissions and air pollution. Hulas Eco Bricks will lead nationwide expansion, leveraging the Diwakar Golchha Organisation's established industrial network, while InnoCSR provides the technology.“This partnership is about making modern brick manufacturing accessible to Nepalese entrepreneurs,” said Hitesh Golchha, Director of Diwakar Golchha Organisation.“Together, we aim to build a cleaner, more competitive brick industry that benefits both businesses and the environment.”By connecting international carbon finance with local manufacturing, the programme aims to become one of Nepal's largest industrial carbon-financing initiatives, positioning Nepal as a regional leader in climate-friendly construction materials.

Farah Sayegh

InnoCSR

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Good Bricks Announces Landmark US$60 Million Carbon Financing Initiative to Transform Nepal's Brick Industry News Provided By InnoCSR November 15, 2026, 12:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Environment



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