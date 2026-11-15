ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 1.AGM Extends Sincere Invitation to RE+26 for Joint Exploration of New Clean-Energy Opportunities

Scheduled for November 17-19, 2026, RE+26 Clean Energy Expo will be hosted at the Las Vegas Convention Center. As North America's premier clean-energy flagship exhibition boasting unparalleled scale and full-spectrum industrial-chain coverage, RE+ attracts upwards of 40,000 industry professionals and over 1,300 exhibitors per show cycle.

AGM will showcase its end-to-end solar-storage-charging integrated solution at Booth N3554, and warmly welcomes industry peers and global stakeholders for on-site engagement. At RE+26, AGM will tap into the North American market with its in-house-developed photovoltaic and energy-storage technologies. The company will present cutting-edge innovative solutions to global customers, unlocking new avenues for collaboration with worldwide partners.

2 Flagship Offering: Solar-Storage-Charging Integrated Solution

Solar Segment: GaAs Concentrator Photovoltaics - Terrestrial to Space-borne Deployment

PH‐1: 840 × 840 mm footprint, 400‐fold optical concentration, aerospace‐grade triple‐junction gallium‐arsenide solar cell, peak module efficiency of 36 %, unit power output of 230 W, 30‐year design service life.

PH‐2: Features decoupled optical, optoelectronic and mechanical subsystems, delivering a 27.7 % reduction in structural costs alongside 23.7 % weight savings; dimensions of 1891 × 2515 mm with a rated power of 1222 W.

Space‐grade Photovoltaic Products: Foldable configuration to minimize launch stowage volume; radiation‐hardened glass‐substrate Fresnel lenses; moderate concentration ratios of 10‐50× to mitigate thermal‐dissipation hazards in convection‐deficient space environments.

Application Scenarios: CPV (Concentrator Photovoltaic) assemblies are optimized for utility‐scale ground‐mounted power plants and commercial & industrial distributed power generation in high‐direct‐normal‐irradiance regions. The space‐adapted variant provides cost‐effective solar‐wing solutions for satellites and other space‐craft platforms.

Energy-Storage Segment: Short-duration Backup to Long-duration Energy-Storage Applications

Metal‐aqueous battery chemistries including nickel‐zinc, zinc‐air and iron‐air leverage aqueous electrolytes to achieve inherent safety. PEO-based all-solid-state lithium ion battery, which replace flammable organic liquid electrolytes with a solid polymer matrix to eliminate leakage and fire hazards. They cater to use‐cases encompassing backup power for data centers and telecom base stations, long‐duration energy storage, grid peak‐load regulation, and auxiliary facilities for new‐energy generation bases.

Nickel‐zinc Battery: Inherently non‐combustible and non‐explosive, supports broad operating temperature window spanning ‐40 °C to +70 °C, delivers high‐rate discharge performance and requires zero routine maintenance.

Zinc‐Air Flow Battery: Zinc serves as the energy carrier; circulating electrolyte architecture enables flexible capacity scaling; high‐purity oxygen by‐product generated during charging is recoverable for secondary utilization.

Iron‐Air Battery: Ultra‐low raw‐material expenditure, cycle life surpassing 5,000 charge‐discharge cycles.

PEO‐based All‐Solid‐State Lithium‐ion Battery: Liquid‐electrolyte‐free design, maximum energy density reaching 300 Wh/kg, striking an optimal balance between operational safety and commercial manufacturability.

Charging Segment: Intelligent Charging Ecosystem

Covers residential and public‐access charging infrastructure, with multi‐vehicle‐model compatibility, multi‐level safety interlock protection, and real‐time operational data monitoring capabilities.

3

AGM stands ready to drive technological innovation hand‐in‐hand with global partners, and foster a bright new landscape for solar‐storage‐charging integrated systems.

John Paul Austin

Advanced Global Manufacturing Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AGM Unveils Solar-Storage-Charging Integrated Solution at RE+26 News Provided By Nux News wire November 15, 2026, 12:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.