MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The American Swiss Foundation (ASF) is pleased to announce the Young Leaders Class of 2026. Created in 1990 by the late Ambassador Faith Whittlesey, the Foundation's Young Leaders Conference brings together accomplished professionals from the United States and Switzerland for a week of substantive exchange, institutional visits, and relationship building.The 36th Young Leaders Conference takes place November 7–14, 2026, with Aon and Swiss International Air Lines, Stadler, and Bank of America as the presenting sponsors."The strength of the American–Swiss relationship rests on our shared commitment to liberty, democracy, and free enterprise,” said Robert J. Giuffra, Jr., Chair of the American Swiss Foundation and a 1996 Young Leader.“Thirty years after my own Young Leaders Conference, I continue to see the value of the friendships formed through this program. We are deeply grateful to Aon, SWISS, the Diana Davis Spencer Foundation, and all our sponsors and hosts whose generosity makes this experience possible. Their investment in our class of 2026 will strengthen the ties between our countries for years to come.”“Investing in young leaders is an investment in the future of free societies,” said Abby Moffat, Member of ASF's Advisory Council.“The Young Leaders Conference gives exceptional Americans and Swiss the opportunity to learn from one another, challenge their assumptions, and build lasting friendships. I am proud to support a program that encourages them to carry forward a shared commitment to liberty, free enterprise, and service to their communities.”The conference offers participants opportunities to engage directly with senior business leaders, public officials, and fellow Young Leaders. This year's program explores innovation, artificial intelligence, economic competitiveness, workforce development, and the political and economic outlook in both countries.Visits and discussions with Swiss companies and public institutions offer insight into Switzerland's economy, democratic traditions, and international engagement. Throughout the week, participants also exchange perspectives on leadership and public service, developing friendships across national, professional, and political differences.“The United States and Switzerland have much to learn from one another-in business, in public life, and in how we approach the challenges ahead,” said Markus U. Diethelm, Co-Chair of the American Swiss Foundation.“The Young Leaders Conference creates space for candid conversations among people whose experiences and perspectives differ. The trust built through those exchanges strengthens our ability to work together and sustains the friendship between our countries.”Aon's support as lead sponsor helps make this exchange possible, connecting emerging leaders with the people and institutions shaping the future of both countries.“At Aon, we believe investing in people is one of the most meaningful investments we can make in our collective future. Our continued partnership with the American Swiss Foundation reflects our commitment to developing the next generation of leaders, fostering global collaboration, and creating opportunities for emerging talent to learn, connect, and lead across borders. Through the Young Leaders Conference, we are proud to support a community of changemakers whose diverse perspectives, experiences, and leadership will help shape the future of business and society.”Swiss International Air Lines has been an extraordinary partner to the American Swiss Foundation's Young Leaders Conference since its inception in 1990, flying nearly 1,000 American Young Leaders to Switzerland and helping make the program possible. ASF is grateful for SWISS's enduring commitment to connecting and inspiring the next generation of transatlantic leaders.“Geopolitics has become part of our daily operations. In an increasingly fragmented world, maintaining dialogue and strong relationships across the Atlantic is more important than ever.” Oliver Buchhofer, Chief Operating Officer SWISS.***U.S. Young Leaders, Class of 2026:Leslie Arffa, Assistant United States Attorney, U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New YorkPaul Calkins Jr., Vice President, Continental Strategy LLCJosh Dawsey, Chief Political Correspondent, Wall Street JournalAnna Edgerton, Seattle Bureau Chief, Bloomberg NewsDarien Flowers, Group Vice President, Maritime Policy and Government Affairs, MSC GroupLuke Foster, Assistant Professor of Government, Hillsdale CollegeOliver George, Chief of Staff to the President, Walton EnterprisesSamantha Greer, Managing Partner, Tampa Office; Education Chair, Floridian PartnersThe Honorable Kyle Hilbert, Speaker, Oklahoma House of RepresentativesTyler Hill, Partner, Sullivan & Cromwell LLPLyndsay Keith, White House Correspondent and Anchor, The National PressClara Kim, Senior Vice President, Bank Policy InstituteJade Kipperman, Chief of Staff, Global Family & Institutional Wealth and UHNW Advisory, UBSAshley Kranz, US Apprenticeship Program Lead, AonPatrick Langan, Managing Director, Partners GroupJustin Montgomery, Associate Director, National Security Partnerships, Perimeter Systems LLCTyler Murrell, Executive Chairman, Five GuysAnnalise Myre, Senior Associate, Corporate Affairs, New York Stock ExchangeCourtney Page, Investment Partner, Washington Harbour PartnersTyler Pager, White House Correspondent, New York TimesHenry Rodgers, Public Policy Manager, MetaCaroline Shinkle, Congressional Candidate, New York, United States House of RepresentativesKrysti Specht, Senior Director, Center for Apprenticeship and Work-Based Learning, Jobs for the FutureArvind Srinivasan, Product Engineering Lead, Normal ComputingJeremy Steinemann, Executive Director, State-Amtrak Intercity Passenger Rail CommitteeHaley Steinhauser, Lead, CEO & Board of Directors Councils, WSJ Leadership InstituteLaura Taglianetti, Reporter, Mo NewsJacqueline Pratt-Tuke, Executive Director, The District SchoolMajor Jeremy Whitmer, Secretary of the General Staff, PA Army National GuardSwiss Young Leaders, Class of 2026:Vanessa Arber, Project Manager CEO Office & Team Lead Management Office, HolcimPatrick Bagattini, Head of Project Management Office, Franke ManagementJannik Belser, Economic Correspondent Germany, Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ)Benjamin Bredt, Executive Assistant to the CEO, Pilatus Aircraft LtdYvonne Breier-Roos, Chief Marketing Officer, Läderach AGJonas Brunschwig, Ambassador, Consul General, Consulate General of Switzerland (San Francisco, CA)Fabian Marco Camichel, Senior Director, Ground Experience Southern Europe, Lufthansa GroupDaniela Chiani, Director North America, Switzerland TourismChristopher Craig, AI GTM Lead, Google CloudRoman Daehler, Enterprise Account Director, Amazon Web ServicesRaffael Devigus, Chief of Staff to the CFO, GenentechOlivia Gachoud, Head of Science and Technology, Embassy of Switzerland to the USAAlexander Graf, Partner, Ernst & Young LtdMax Keller, Investment Committee & Advisory Board Member, Diethelm Keller GroupBenedikt Knüsel, Executive Director of the Einstein School of Public Policy, ETH ZürichQuirin Kollros, Head NI MOD Fulfillment, Schindler ElevatorNino Maspoli, Head Legal Data and Digital, Zürich Insurance Company LtdHansjuerg Raez, Senior Business Developer, Vontobel Swiss Financial Advisers Ltd.Adrian Schärer, Head Strategy Switzerland, UBSStephanie Schilling, Managing Director, Technology Strategy, Accenture AGIan Schoch, Senior Governmental Affairs Advisor, UBSNicole Schrank, Immunology & Neuroscience TA Head, NovartisNico Simko, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Clair Inc.Blanca Tallant, HR Manager, Nestlé Nespresso SAEmanuele Versamento, Director, Global Commercial Banking, Bank of AmericaDésirée Wappler, Vice President Group Communications & SRI, Senior Manager Group Public Affairs, Swiss ReDiana Zota, Sr. Enterprise Account Director, Amazon Web Services***About the American Swiss FoundationFounded in 1945 in response to World War II, the Foundation's mission is to connect and engage Swiss and American leaders. Towards the end of the 20th century, two former U.S. Ambassadors to Switzerland, Shelby Cullom Davis and Faith Whittlesey, ushered in a new era for the small organization. They ultimately transformed the Foundation from an organization that was primarily social to one that focused on nurturing and investing in the next generation of leaders in both countries.In 1975, Ambassador Davis assumed an active leadership role with the Foundation. He served as chairman and president until 1989, and as honorary chairman until his passing in 1994. In 1989, Ambassador Whittlesey became chairman and president of the Foundation and launched the organization's flagship program, the Young Leaders Conference.Today, Alumni of the past 35 conferences now number more than 1,800 leaders who shape the futures of the two countries, including members of U.S. Congress and Swiss parliamentarians, entrepreneurs and business executives, media professionals, and public policy experts.

Vanessa Beary, Executive Director

American Swiss Foundation

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