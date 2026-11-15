Brooklyn-based Retouching Zone introduces tiered plans from $0.79 per image, three-layer QC, and a delivery-first payment model for e-commerce brands.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Retouching Zone, a Brooklyn-based e-commerce product photo editing company founded in 2013, has expanded its capacity for high-volume clients, introducing dedicated editor teams and a tiered pricing structure that offers up to 50% savings on bulk e-commerce image editing orders.The expansion addresses growing demand from online retailers, apparel brands, and photo studios that require large volumes of professionally edited product images with consistent quality and fast turnaround times.“E-commerce brands live and die by the quality of their product images,” said Al Mamun, Founder and Managing Director of Retouching Zone.“We have built our operations around one goal - delivering pixel-perfect results at the speed and scale our clients need, without compromising on quality.”Tiered Services for Every ScaleRetouching Zone's updated service structure covers four tiers designed for different business needs. The Professional plan starts at $0.79 per image and includes background removal, clipping path, shadow creation, and cropping, with next-morning delivery. The Premium plan at $1.99 per image covers ghost mannequin effects, advanced retouching, and fabric manipulation, with same-day turnaround. The Elite plan at $9.99 per image serves jewelry, furniture, electronics, and luxury brands requiring high-end retouching, color correction, and detail enhancement. A Custom plan starts at $0.33 per image for businesses with specific or varying volume needs, with turnarounds from three hours.All plans include a dedicated team, three-layer quality control, and month-end payment terms for regular clients, with no subscriptions or hidden fees.Dedicated Teams for High-Volume PartnersHigh-volume partners are assigned dedicated editor teams that work exclusively within their brand guidelines, ensuring visual consistency across large product catalogs. The three-stage quality control process - precision editing, expert review, and final verification - applies to every order regardless of volume.Security and Delivery ModelImages are transferred through a dedicated FTP server, with Dropbox and WeTransfer used for in-house collaboration. All files are permanently deleted 30 days after order completion. Retouching Zone operates on a delivery-first model - clients receive completed edits before payment is required.Free Trial AvailableNew clients can request a free trial, with a quote and sample delivered within one hour. The company offers 24/7 support via email, live chat, phone, and WhatsApp, with a dedicated relationship manager assigned to each client.Retouching Zone has been providing e-commerce product photo editing services since 2013, serving brands, online retailers, product photographers, and photo studios across the United States and internationally.For more information or to place an order, visit .About Retouching ZoneRetouching Zone is a premier e-commerce product photo editing and retouching company based in Brooklyn, New York. Founded in 2013, the company specializes in clipping path, ghost mannequin, background removal, color correction, shadow creation, and high-end retouching services. With a dedicated team of expert editors and a three-layer quality control process, Retouching Zone serves e-commerce brands, online retailers, apparel companies, and photo studios worldwide. Learn more at .

Al Mamun - Founder and Managing Director

Retouching Zone

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Retouching Zone Expands Bulk E-Commerce Image Editing with Dedicated Teams and Up to 50% Savings News Provided By Retouching Zone November 15, 2026, 12:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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