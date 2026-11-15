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Floor Land's Black Friday sale runs 15–30 November 2026, highlighting selected deals across engineered wood, laminate, luxury vinyl and parquet flooring.

- Lee McCarthy, Floor LandWARRINGTON, CHESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Floor Land Launches Black Friday 2026 Sale with 10% Off Selected FlooringWarrington-based flooring retailer launches its promotion early, with selected laminate, luxury vinyl, engineered wood and parquet flooring offers available until 30 November.WARRINGTON, CHESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, 15 November 2026 - Floor Land has launched its Black Friday 2026 promotion, offering customers 10% off selected qualifying flooring products from Sunday 15 November until Monday 30 November 2026.Customers can claim the discount by entering BLACKFRIDAY10% at checkout when purchasing eligible products through the Floor Land website. The 16-day promotion includes Black Friday and Cyber Monday.The campaign highlights selected products across Quick-Step Engineered Wood Flooring, Aqua Deluxe Planks and Herringbone, AGT Laminate Flooring, Balterio Lyra Vinyl Flooring, Tonal Parquet, Charm Wood, Versailles Panels, Oxford Wood and Elka Engineered Wood Flooring. Eligibility applies to selected products rather than necessarily every item within each collection.Flooring Options for Different Renovation ProjectsThe promotion brings together a choice of flooring materials, colours and formats for homeowners, landlords and property renovation professionals.Selected engineered wood flooring offers the character of a genuine timber surface, with options from Quick-Step and Elka alongside other wood flooring collections. Customers can compare individual products by finish, dimensions, installation requirements and suitability for their intended room.For those considering decorative layouts, Aqua Deluxe Herringbone, Tonal Parquet and Versailles Panels provide alternatives to conventional straight-plank designs. Versailles panels feature geometric arrangements inspired by traditional parquet flooring, while herringbone creates a repeating angled pattern.Aqua Deluxe plank flooring and Balterio Lyra vinyl provide further options for customers comparing wood-effect surfaces. AGT laminate adds another choice for renovation projects where appearance, specification and budget are key considerations.Product suitability varies by range. Customers should consult the specifications and installation guidance for their chosen flooring, including any requirements relating to subfloor preparation, underlay, adhesive and underfloor heating.Planning a Flooring PurchaseFloor Land provides online product information to help customers compare available flooring before ordering. Samples can also help buyers assess colour and finish in their own rooms, where lighting and surrounding furnishings may affect how a floor appears.Customers are encouraged to measure their rooms carefully, calculate an appropriate cutting allowance for the chosen layout and check pack coverage. Decorative installations, including herringbone and Versailles panels, may require different allowances from straight-plank flooring.Delivery charges, product availability and lead times should also be checked before placing an order or arranging installation.How to Access the Black Friday OfferThe promotion is available from 15–30 November 2026. Customers can browse eligible flooring through Floor Land's website and enter BLACKFRIDAY10% at checkout to receive 10% off qualifying products.The offer applies to selected flooring only and is subject to availability and applicable promotional terms. Customers should check product eligibility and confirm that the discount has been applied before completing their purchase.For participating products and further information, visit .About Floor LandFloor Land is a UK flooring retailer based in Warrington, Cheshire, supplying customers across the UK. Its product selection includes luxury vinyl, laminate, engineered wood and decorative flooring, together with flooring accessories. Customers can explore products online or seek advice from the Floor Land team.Website:

Lee McCarthy

Floor Land Ltd

+44 333 138 1111

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Floor Land Launches Black Friday 2026 Sale with 10% Off Selected Flooring News Provided By Floor Land Ltd November 15, 2026, 12:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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