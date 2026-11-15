A beautiful living room with Floorify wood-effect flooring. This will become the main image for the press release.

Show the distinctive parquet pattern in a furnished room.

A modern kitchen featuring stone-effect vinyl tiles.

Floor Land's Black Friday sale runs 15–30 November 2026, featuring selected Floorify click and glue-down LVT flooring collections.

- Lee McCarthy, Floor LandWARRINGTON, CHESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Floor Land Highlights Floorify LVT Collections as Black Friday Sale Launches EarlyWarrington-based flooring retailer launches its Black Friday promotion from 15–30 November, alongside a choice of Floorify click and glue-down flooring.WARRINGTON, CHESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, 15 November 2026 - Floor Land has launched its Black Friday 2026 promotion, offering 10% off selected qualifying flooring products from Sunday 15 November until Monday 30 November.Customers can enter BLACKFRIDAY10% at checkout to claim the discount on eligible products. The 16-day promotional period includes Black Friday and Cyber Monday.Alongside the campaign, Floor Land is highlighting its Floorify luxury vinyl flooring collection, giving customers an opportunity to compare click and glue-down installation options, wood-effect planks, tile designs and decorative layouts.Floorify Click Flooring: A Choice of FormatsFloor Land's Floorify click flooring selection includes Herringbone, Long Planks, XL Planks, Big Tiles, Small Tiles and Twist Chevron designs.The different formats offer homeowners a choice of flooring layouts, from straight planks and stone-inspired tiles to patterned designs that create a focal point within a room.Herringbone and Twist Chevron provide decorative alternatives to conventional plank layouts. Long Planks and XL Planks offer timber-inspired designs in different dimensions, while Big Tiles and Small Tiles provide options for customers considering a tile-format floor.Floorify click flooring is installed as a floating floor using the manufacturer's specified installation method and suitable underlay. Customers should check the requirements for their chosen product, including subfloor preparation, expansion allowances and room suitability.Floorify Glue-Down FlooringFloor Land also stocks Floorify glue-down flooring in Long Planks, Herringbone and Big Tiles formats.Glue-down flooring is bonded to a suitably prepared subfloor using an approved adhesive. It provides an alternative to a floating installation where a fully bonded floor is appropriate for the project.Choosing between click and glue-down flooring involves more than selecting a finish. Subfloor condition, available floor height, installation costs and the requirements of the intended room all need consideration.Customers comparing corresponding click and glue-down designs should check the exact product references, dimensions and specifications before ordering.Choosing Flooring for the HomeThe Floorify collection gives customers a range of colours, surface designs and layouts to consider for living rooms, hallways, kitchens and other suitable interiors.Floor Land encourages shoppers to review the manufacturer's guidance for their chosen product, particularly when planning installations in bathrooms, areas exposed to moisture or rooms with underfloor heating.Flooring samples can help customers compare colours and textures alongside their existing furniture, wall finishes and lighting. Product photographs provide a useful starting point, but the appearance of a floor can vary with the conditions in each room.Planning Quantities and InstallationBefore purchasing, customers should measure the installation area and calculate an appropriate cutting allowance for their chosen layout. Herringbone and chevron designs may require different allowances from straight-plank flooring.Pack coverage, installation materials, delivery charges and lead times should also be checked before placing an order. Customers should confirm the correct underlay or adhesive for their chosen flooring and avoid booking installation until delivery arrangements and product availability are confirmed.Black Friday Promotion Now LiveFloor Land's Black Friday promotion runs from 15–30 November 2026, with 10% off selected qualifying flooring products using the code BLACKFRIDAY10%.The discount does not necessarily apply to every product or collection featured in this announcement. Customers should check the participating products and promotional terms on the Floor Land website and confirm that the discount appears at checkout before completing their purchase.Customers can explore Floorify click and glue-down flooring through the following pages:Floor Land:Floorify Flooring:/collections/floorifyFloorify Glue-Down Flooring:/collections/floorify-glue-down-vinyl-flooringAll offers are subject to product eligibility, availability and applicable promotional terms.About Floor LandFloor Land is a UK flooring retailer based in Warrington, Cheshire, supplying customers across the UK. Its collections include luxury vinyl, laminate, engineered wood and decorative flooring, alongside flooring accessories. Customers can browse products online and contact the team for help comparing flooring options and installation requirements.Website:

Lee McCarthy

Floor Land Ltd

+44 333 138 1111

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Floor Land Announces Black Friday Deals on Floorify Luxury Vinyl Flooring News Provided By Floor Land Ltd November 15, 2026, 12:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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