ZagTrader's FIX Parser and Log Analyzer and its MT/MX Parser are now permanently free, with no sign-up and no account. Both tools parse messages in the browser.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ZagTrader, a capital markets software company headquartered in Dubai, today announced that its two public message tools, the FIX Parser and Log Analyzer at zagtrader and the MT/MX Parser at zagtrader, are free permanently, with no sign-up and no account. The FIX tools are ZagTrader's contribution to the trading community, and the MT/MX Parser is its contribution to the banking community.The FIX Parser and Log Analyzer decodes FIX 4.0 to 5.0 SP2 messages and logs tag by tag, checks BodyLength and CheckSum, finds sequence gaps and follows each order from new to fill. Loaded with a whole log, it reports fill and reject rates, ack latency percentiles, reject reasons ranked by code and session health. It also offers a message builder, a side-by-side comparison of a client log and a broker log, a FIX dictionary for every version from 4.0 to 5.0 SP2, and troubleshooting pages for common session and order errors. A free HTTP API returns the same log statistics as JSON, HTML or text.The MT/MX Parser decodes Swift MT and ISO 20022 (MX) messages: the header blocks, every field with its name and decoded value, 16R/16S sequences, ISO 20022 element trees with element definitions, and format checks for BIC, IBAN, ISIN, LEI, UETR, dates and amounts. Its reference pages cover MT message types, ISO 20022 messages, settlement status and reason codes, corporate action events and the MT to ISO 20022 equivalents. Free checkers for IBAN, BIC, UETR, ISIN, CUSIP, SEDOL, FIGI and CFI codes and an LEI search sit beside it.Both tools parse in the browser: messages and logs that users paste or open are not uploaded. Logs sent to the FIX log analysis API are processed in memory and not stored.The tools are built by the teams behind ZagTrader's FIX connectivity and Swift messaging. ZagTrader's platform runs FIX sessions to brokers, exchanges and venues, and its ZagFN network reaches 1,100+ destinations over one connection. Its Swift Engine builds ISO 15022 settlement instructions and reads back confirmations, status advices, holdings statements and corporate action notifications.Documentation for both tools, together with API examples in shell, Python and JavaScript and a sample FIX log, is published on GitHub at github/ZagTrader.About ZagTrader: ZagTrader is a capital markets software company headquartered in Dubai. Its front-to-back platform gives brokers, banks, exchanges, custodians, asset managers and family offices one system for trading, risk, margin and securities finance, settlement, custody, accounting and client reporting. 100+ institutions run on ZagTrader technology, with $500B+ in client assets on the platform, across 25+ markets and exchanges, in production since 2009.

Ghassan Al Masri

ZagTrader

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ZagTrader Makes Its FIX and MT/MX Parser Message Tools Free Permanently for the Trading and Banking Communities News Provided By ZagTrader November 15, 2026, 12:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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