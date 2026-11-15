Team South Africa attending Hong Kong FinWeek 2026

Vaultavo and AlphaOmega Intelligence return with follow-up talks under way with Asian investors, banks and institutions

- Mr. Tshepiso Malele, BrandSAJOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- South African technology companies that formed part of the Team South Africa delegation to Hong Kong FinTech Week 2026 have returned home with new investor relationships, active follow-up discussions and a clearer route into Asian markets, Brand South Africa said today.The delegation, led by Brand South Africa and supported by the Consulate-General of South Africa in Hong Kong and Africa Impact Solutions, took part in the 11th edition of Hong Kong FinTech Week, one of the world's leading gatherings of financial services leaders, regulators, investors and technology innovators. The programme combined presentations at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on 3 November with bilateral meetings, a virtual exhibition presence and engagements at the office of the Consul General through to 6 November.Two South African companies were at the center of the mission: Vaultavo, which develops institutional digital-asset custody infrastructure for banks and financial institutions, and Johannesburg-based AlphaOmega Intelligence, whose AI-native decision intelligence platform uses 27 governed AI agents to track more than 10,500 entities across all 55 African countries.Both businesses supported a case that Brand South Africa carries into markets around the world: that South Africa combines sophisticated financial infrastructure, deep capital markets and world-class engineering talent, and is well placed to act as a trusted technology and market partner linking Asian and African finance.Solving for trust in digital financeVaultavo used its platform to address a practical question facing every institution building digital asset services: how to establish who authorised a transaction, what they approved and whether they had the authority to do so. All of the company's technology development takes place in South Africa."Hong Kong FinTech Week gave us an opportunity to showcase South African engineering and discuss a practical challenge in digital finance: how institutions establish who authorised a transaction, what they approved and whether they had the authority to do so. All of Vaultavo's technology development takes place in South Africa, and we see considerable opportunity to connect that expertise with institutions building digital asset services in Asia. We thank Brand South Africa for bringing us together as part of Team South Africa," said Philip Meyer, Founder and CEO of Vaultavo.Building the Africa–Asia capital corridorAlphaOmega Intelligence met a broad range of Asian and international capital during the week, including venture capital investors – one with links to a leading Asian technology group – the private-wealth business of a major Asian bank, alternative and private capital managers, and an established Hong Kong family-held conglomerate. These meetings took place at Hong Kong FinTech Week, through the Team South Africa programme and at the office of the Consul General.Discussions centred on governed intelligence for cross-border investment into Africa, the private-wealth opportunity linking Asia and Africa, and real-world assets on digital rails. Several conversations moved from first meeting to follow-up within the same week and remain ongoing. AlphaOmega is now in discussion with prospective strategic capital and distribution partners in the region and expects to make further announcements in due course."Hong Kong confirmed something we have long believed. Global capital is not short of interest in Africa. It is short of intelligence it can trust. What stood out this week was how quickly the conversations moved from curiosity to the practical question of how we work together. We are taking the time to choose the right partners, because the corridor between Africa and Asia has to be built to last for decades, not quarters. I am grateful to Brand South Africa and the office of the Consul General for opening doors that would otherwise have taken years to open," said Parushan Moodley, Founder and CEO of AlphaOmega Intelligence.From visibility to partnershipHong Kong FinTech Week showed what happens when South African innovation is put in front of the right audience. Team South Africa went to Hong Kong to solve real problems for Asian institutions, and the speed at which those conversations have progressed is a strong vote of confidence in South African capability. Brand South Africa will keep working with our partners in government and business to turn strong country brand equity into lasting investment, trade and partnerships.

Elsabe Booyens

Red Cherry Interactive

+27764062001 ext.

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Team South Africa's Hong Kong FinTech Week mission opens doors for South African fintech in Asia News Provided By Red Cherry Interactive November 15, 2026, 12:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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