MENAFN - EIN Presswire) VIETNAM, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ahead of the Asia-Pacific Media Forum, Chinese media representatives partnered with the Hanoi Press and Radio-Television Agency to produce a special video exploring Hanoi through the perspectives of journalists from China and Vietnam.The project brought Chinese reporters to locations across Hanoi, where they were joined by a Vietnamese media counterpart. Through their shared journey and contrasting perspectives, the video offers audiences an opportunity to discover the city from both Chinese and Vietnamese viewpoints.

Mo Zhang

Dongfang Yiyang (Beijing) Consulting Co., Ltd.

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A Guangdong Journalist and Hanoi Host Explore China-Vietnam Connections News Provided By Dongfang Yiyang (Beijing) Consulting Co., Ltd. November 15, 2026, 12:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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