MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SINGAPORE, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With China hosting APEC in 2026, Shenzhen is set to host the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in 30 days.Ahead of the meeting, a reporting team traveled to Singapore to examine the economic ties between China and Singapore, focusing on the movement of people, capital and businesses between the two economies. The report also explores how these connections could shape future cooperation across the Asia-Pacific region.

Mo Zhang

Dongfang Yiyang (Beijing) Consulting Co., Ltd.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

A Journey From Singapore to Shenzhen Examines Asia-Pacific Cooperation News Provided By Dongfang Yiyang (Beijing) Consulting Co., Ltd. November 15, 2026, 12:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.