MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FRANCE, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bailian Group's participation in the 2026 China International Import Expo (CIIE) reflects the evolving role of retail exhibitions as platforms for exploring changes in consumer behavior, technology and lifestyle trends.Under the theme "MYRIAD PRISM," the group's exhibition brings together six areas covering fashion, fragrance, Shanghai-inspired cultural products, international design, cultural collaboration and eyewear. The displays include international brands, designer collections and cultural creative products, as well as examples of AI applications and interactive technologies in retail settings.

Mo Zhang

Dongfang Yiyang (Beijing) Consulting Co., Ltd.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bailian Group Presents MYRIAD PRISM Pavilion at the 2026 CIIE News Provided By Dongfang Yiyang (Beijing) Consulting Co., Ltd. November 15, 2026, 12:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.