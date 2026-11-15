8 Dead, 20 Hurt as Bus Overturns on Colombia Highway
(MENAFN) At least eight people died and 20 others were injured early Saturday after a passenger bus flipped over on a highway in Huila department, in southwestern Colombia, according to regional media.
The accident happened on National Route 45 while the bus was en route from Florencia to the capital, Bogota.
Early reports indicated that two of the dead were children. Officials were still working to verify the final death toll and establish the identities of the victims.
Traffic police, firefighters and highway concession personnel rushed to the site and led the rescue and emergency response. Those hurt were transported to hospitals in the nearby city of Neiva.
Authorities have launched an investigation into what caused the crash. Initial indications pointed to the driver possibly dozing off briefly at the wheel and losing control of the vehicle.
The accident happened on National Route 45 while the bus was en route from Florencia to the capital, Bogota.
Early reports indicated that two of the dead were children. Officials were still working to verify the final death toll and establish the identities of the victims.
Traffic police, firefighters and highway concession personnel rushed to the site and led the rescue and emergency response. Those hurt were transported to hospitals in the nearby city of Neiva.
Authorities have launched an investigation into what caused the crash. Initial indications pointed to the driver possibly dozing off briefly at the wheel and losing control of the vehicle.
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