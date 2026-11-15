2 Firefighters Die in Greece Blaze; Air Supply Probed
(MENAFN) Two firefighters died and a third was hospitalized after a blaze tore through a derelict building in Zefyri, northwest of Athens, on Saturday, Greece’s public broadcaster reported.
The victims, aged 23 and 44, became trapped inside the burning structure. Both were rushed to hospital but died despite efforts to save them. A 43-year-old colleague was admitted with injuries and is now out of danger.
The fire erupted around midday on Katsantoni Street. Roughly 20 firefighters and specialist rescue crews were sent to bring the flames under control.
Investigators are working to determine whether the pair fell down a staircase or succumbed to toxic smoke after losing their bearings in the basement. Early indications suggest their breathing apparatus may have run out of air.
Authorities have opened a formal investigation into the incident.
The victims, aged 23 and 44, became trapped inside the burning structure. Both were rushed to hospital but died despite efforts to save them. A 43-year-old colleague was admitted with injuries and is now out of danger.
The fire erupted around midday on Katsantoni Street. Roughly 20 firefighters and specialist rescue crews were sent to bring the flames under control.
Investigators are working to determine whether the pair fell down a staircase or succumbed to toxic smoke after losing their bearings in the basement. Early indications suggest their breathing apparatus may have run out of air.
Authorities have opened a formal investigation into the incident.
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