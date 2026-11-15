EU Army Wins 71 Percent Support as Europe Questions US Protection
(MENAFN) A solid majority of Europeans, 71%, now favor creating a European Union army as doubts mount over how dependable US security guarantees are, a new survey by the security think tank GLOBSEC shows.
The think tank’s 2026 Trends report found backing for a joint EU force running across the countries polled: 82% in Romania, 78% in Lithuania and 75% in France. Support hovered around 70% in Poland and Bulgaria, and reached 69% in Germany, a country that has traditionally been wary of deeper European defense integration.
The poll spanned 14 countries across the transatlantic region: 11 EU member states, plus Ukraine, the UK and the US.
Build up Europe, keep NATO
Respondents did not want to abandon the transatlantic alliance. In EU countries, 78% backed developing the bloc’s own defense capabilities alongside NATO, and 77% of respondents in NATO member states said they would vote to stay in the alliance.
Appetite for readiness extended to the draft. Among respondents in countries with no conscription, 64% favored bringing it back, with the Czech Republic, France, Germany and Slovakia showing the strongest support.
More than 80% of respondents said European countries should take on greater responsibility for their own security if Washington scales back its role. Some 60% backed higher defense spending, and a similar share said they would personally defend their country if it were attacked.
Confidence gap
Faith in Europe’s ability to stand on its own is thin. Only half of those surveyed believe Europe could guarantee its security without strong US support, and just one in three consider their own country prepared for a major crisis or war.
Washington seen as risk and anchor
The report also exposed strain in relations with the US. More than one-third of European respondents regard America as a security threat to their country, a figure that topped 50% in Germany. Some 73% held negative views of US military interventions abroad, including those in Iran and Venezuela.
Even so, more than three-quarters still see the US role in European security as important. In every surveyed country except Bulgaria, more people supported keeping US troops in Europe than opposed it.
Ukraine, Russia and democratic doubts
On the war in Ukraine, six in 10 respondents said Ukraine’s security matters to their own country’s security, and a similar share backed continued assistance to Kyiv.
Russia was named the top external threat, with more than two-thirds of respondents viewing Moscow as a danger. Information manipulation ranked among the most serious Russia-linked threats. Yet more than one-third of respondents still accepted the Kremlin narrative that the West provoked Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The survey also pointed to deep discontent with democratic governance: only 8% of respondents said their country’s democracy is fully functioning.
The think tank’s 2026 Trends report found backing for a joint EU force running across the countries polled: 82% in Romania, 78% in Lithuania and 75% in France. Support hovered around 70% in Poland and Bulgaria, and reached 69% in Germany, a country that has traditionally been wary of deeper European defense integration.
The poll spanned 14 countries across the transatlantic region: 11 EU member states, plus Ukraine, the UK and the US.
Build up Europe, keep NATO
Respondents did not want to abandon the transatlantic alliance. In EU countries, 78% backed developing the bloc’s own defense capabilities alongside NATO, and 77% of respondents in NATO member states said they would vote to stay in the alliance.
Appetite for readiness extended to the draft. Among respondents in countries with no conscription, 64% favored bringing it back, with the Czech Republic, France, Germany and Slovakia showing the strongest support.
More than 80% of respondents said European countries should take on greater responsibility for their own security if Washington scales back its role. Some 60% backed higher defense spending, and a similar share said they would personally defend their country if it were attacked.
Confidence gap
Faith in Europe’s ability to stand on its own is thin. Only half of those surveyed believe Europe could guarantee its security without strong US support, and just one in three consider their own country prepared for a major crisis or war.
Washington seen as risk and anchor
The report also exposed strain in relations with the US. More than one-third of European respondents regard America as a security threat to their country, a figure that topped 50% in Germany. Some 73% held negative views of US military interventions abroad, including those in Iran and Venezuela.
Even so, more than three-quarters still see the US role in European security as important. In every surveyed country except Bulgaria, more people supported keeping US troops in Europe than opposed it.
Ukraine, Russia and democratic doubts
On the war in Ukraine, six in 10 respondents said Ukraine’s security matters to their own country’s security, and a similar share backed continued assistance to Kyiv.
Russia was named the top external threat, with more than two-thirds of respondents viewing Moscow as a danger. Information manipulation ranked among the most serious Russia-linked threats. Yet more than one-third of respondents still accepted the Kremlin narrative that the West provoked Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The survey also pointed to deep discontent with democratic governance: only 8% of respondents said their country’s democracy is fully functioning.
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