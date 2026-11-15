Biden Memoir Reveals Distrust of Netanyahu, Defends Afghan Exit
(MENAFN) Former US President Joe Biden says he never fully trusted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to his new memoir, Promise Me, America. A leading US financial daily reported that the book reviews Biden’s single term in office and arrives on the heels of the Democrats’ strong showing in the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
Afghanistan withdrawal: “no regrets”
Biden stood by his 2021 decision to pull US troops out of Afghanistan. He called it the right move and said he would repeat it if faced with the same circumstances.
He acknowledged that then-Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley had voiced worries over what the pullout might bring. Biden said he had been told the Afghan government would hold on for at least six months after American forces left. It fell within days.
The US-Taliban deal setting the withdrawal in motion was signed in February 2020, during Donald Trump’s first term.
Netanyahu ‘flexible with the facts’
Writing about his dealings with “Bibi” Netanyahu, Biden said the Israeli leader put his own short-term political survival ahead of Israel’s long-term interests.
“There wasn’t much trust between us. I was also concerned about Bibi’s tendencies, which were similar to Trump’s. He could be extremely flexible with the facts and had no hesitation about bending democratic institutions to serve his personal interests,” wrote Biden.
Biden said he does not regret backing Israel after the events of Oct. 7, 2023. He added, however, that the deaths of large numbers of innocent Palestinians had left him with “deep sadness.”
Putin and Zelenskyy
Biden also turned his pen on other world leaders. He portrayed Russian President Vladimir Putin as having a “grumpy manner” and said Putin would deliberately slouch in meetings to seem uninterested “like a teenager.”
Of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Biden wrote that his background as an actor was “actually very good training” for leading a country at war.
Afghanistan withdrawal: “no regrets”
Biden stood by his 2021 decision to pull US troops out of Afghanistan. He called it the right move and said he would repeat it if faced with the same circumstances.
He acknowledged that then-Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley had voiced worries over what the pullout might bring. Biden said he had been told the Afghan government would hold on for at least six months after American forces left. It fell within days.
The US-Taliban deal setting the withdrawal in motion was signed in February 2020, during Donald Trump’s first term.
Netanyahu ‘flexible with the facts’
Writing about his dealings with “Bibi” Netanyahu, Biden said the Israeli leader put his own short-term political survival ahead of Israel’s long-term interests.
“There wasn’t much trust between us. I was also concerned about Bibi’s tendencies, which were similar to Trump’s. He could be extremely flexible with the facts and had no hesitation about bending democratic institutions to serve his personal interests,” wrote Biden.
Biden said he does not regret backing Israel after the events of Oct. 7, 2023. He added, however, that the deaths of large numbers of innocent Palestinians had left him with “deep sadness.”
Putin and Zelenskyy
Biden also turned his pen on other world leaders. He portrayed Russian President Vladimir Putin as having a “grumpy manner” and said Putin would deliberately slouch in meetings to seem uninterested “like a teenager.”
Of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Biden wrote that his background as an actor was “actually very good training” for leading a country at war.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment