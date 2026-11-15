Li Qiang in Manila: China Courts ASEAN on Trade, AI, Energy
(MENAFN) Chinese Premier Li Qiang landed in Manila on Sunday for the 29th China-ASEAN Summit, arriving at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who holds the bloc’s rotating chair, state media reported.
The China-ASEAN meeting is set to run alongside the three-day 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, which opened Sunday in the Philippine capital, according to a state news agency based in Beijing.
A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said earlier this week that Beijing is using the summit to push several priorities with Southeast Asian nations. These include strengthening solidarity and mutual trust, building consensus on cooperation and speeding up the entry into force of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area. Beijing also wants to upgrade protocols and deepen cooperation in AI, the digital economy, energy security, interconnectivity and poverty reduction.
The gathering comes in the fifth year of the ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
The diplomatic push follows a notable absence last month. Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun skipped a meeting of Southeast Asian defense chiefs and their dialogue partners in Manila. Beijing sent its defense attache in the Philippines in his place.
The China-ASEAN meeting is set to run alongside the three-day 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, which opened Sunday in the Philippine capital, according to a state news agency based in Beijing.
A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said earlier this week that Beijing is using the summit to push several priorities with Southeast Asian nations. These include strengthening solidarity and mutual trust, building consensus on cooperation and speeding up the entry into force of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area. Beijing also wants to upgrade protocols and deepen cooperation in AI, the digital economy, energy security, interconnectivity and poverty reduction.
The gathering comes in the fifth year of the ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
The diplomatic push follows a notable absence last month. Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun skipped a meeting of Southeast Asian defense chiefs and their dialogue partners in Manila. Beijing sent its defense attache in the Philippines in his place.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment