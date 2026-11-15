Drones Strike 3 Ships Off Romania’s Coast in 2 Days, 2 Ablaze
(MENAFN) Drones struck three commercial vessels off Romania’s Black Sea coast on Nov. 13 and 14, damaging one ship and igniting fires on two others, Romanian authorities confirmed. No casualties were reported.
The first attack hit the Palau-flagged cargo ship Larissa 1 at about 9.40 pm local time on Nov. 13, roughly 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) off the Romanian coast near Sfantu Gheorghe, Romanian media reported Saturday. The vessel was headed for the Romanian port of Sulina, with Ukraine reportedly its final destination.
The drone damaged a cargo crane but did not start a fire, and the captain reported no injuries among the crew.
Defense Minister Stefan-Radu Oprea confirmed the incident Saturday, saying authorities had been notified and an investigation was underway. He added that officials were tracking drone activity near Romanian territory, with at least two alerts issued in Tulcea County on Nov. 13.
Authorities have not said where the drone that hit the ship came from.
On the evening of Nov. 14, drones struck two more commercial vessels near the Romanian coast, setting both ablaze, the Defense Ministry confirmed, a national news agency reported.
The strikes are part of a string of drone attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea. Romania, a NATO member that borders Ukraine along the Danube River, has repeatedly monitored drone activity near its territory since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The first attack hit the Palau-flagged cargo ship Larissa 1 at about 9.40 pm local time on Nov. 13, roughly 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) off the Romanian coast near Sfantu Gheorghe, Romanian media reported Saturday. The vessel was headed for the Romanian port of Sulina, with Ukraine reportedly its final destination.
The drone damaged a cargo crane but did not start a fire, and the captain reported no injuries among the crew.
Defense Minister Stefan-Radu Oprea confirmed the incident Saturday, saying authorities had been notified and an investigation was underway. He added that officials were tracking drone activity near Romanian territory, with at least two alerts issued in Tulcea County on Nov. 13.
Authorities have not said where the drone that hit the ship came from.
On the evening of Nov. 14, drones struck two more commercial vessels near the Romanian coast, setting both ablaze, the Defense Ministry confirmed, a national news agency reported.
The strikes are part of a string of drone attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea. Romania, a NATO member that borders Ukraine along the Danube River, has repeatedly monitored drone activity near its territory since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
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