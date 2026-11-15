14.9" Touch LCD 2560 × 720 Resolution

ProDeskSim Boeing 757/767 Ultra Throttle addon Package

Prodesksim Stand Alone B7X7, 4 Engine Fuel Cut-off/Auto Brake/Parking Brake/Stab Trim Panel

From Honeycomb Bravo add-ons to modular displays, fuel controls and upcoming autopilot panels, ProDeskSim is building a more accessible home cockpit ecosystem.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ProDeskSim, a developer of flight simulation hardware, is expanding its product lineup around an affordable, compact, and modular cockpit ecosystem designed for home flight simulation enthusiasts.Building on its extensive range of aircraft-specific add-ons for the Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant, ProDeskSim is developing a growing family of standalone and modular devices intended to bring more dedicated cockpit functionality to everyday desktop simulator setups.ProDeskSim's Honeycomb Bravo products allow users to recreate aircraft-specific throttle configurations for Boeing and Airbus airliners, regional jets, business jets, and general aviation aircraft without purchasing a separate full throttle quadrant for every aircraft type.The company's broader cockpit ecosystem also includes the ProDeskSim Modular Display Unit, a 14.9-inch high-resolution display designed around interchangeable aircraft overlays. The system allows one compact display platform to support multiple cockpit configurations rather than dedicating a separate display to each aircraft.ProDeskSim is continuing to expand the ecosystem with dedicated fuel control solutions, upcoming autopilot panels, and additional cockpit modules currently under development.The modular approach is intended to give flight simulation enthusiasts a practical alternative to traditional home cockpit installations that can require significant space, complex integration, and substantial investment.Instead of building an entire cockpit at once, users can expand their simulator progressively. Each module is designed to provide useful functionality independently while also complementing other ProDeskSim components as the setup grows.According to ProDeskSim, the company's goal is to make realistic home flight simulation more accessible without requiring a full-size dedicated cockpit.“The vision is to let flight simulation enthusiasts build the experience they want one module at a time, while keeping the system compact, practical, and affordable.”By combining aircraft-specific physical controls, adaptable displays, modular cockpit hardware, and supporting software, ProDeskSim is working to bridge the gap between conventional desktop flight simulation and more advanced home cockpit environments.The expanding product ecosystem reflects a broader ProDeskSim strategy: allowing users to start with the hardware they need today and add additional aircraft systems as their simulator grows.About ProDeskSimProDeskSim develops flight simulation hardware focused on aircraft-specific controls, modularity, compact design, functionality, and accessibility. Its product range includes Honeycomb Bravo add-ons, cockpit controls, modular displays, fuel control solutions, and additional flight simulation hardware under development.For additional information, visit ProDeskSim.

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ProDeskSim Expands Affordable, Compact Flight Simulation Cockpit Ecosystem News Provided By Prodesksim November 15, 2026, 12:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



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