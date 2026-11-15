Canadian Officials and Community Leaders Honour Fallen Heroes, Reflect on Shared History and Reaffirm Commitment to Peace

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On November 11, 2026, the Canadian Chinese Association Union, together with nearly 100 Chinese community organizations, hosted the 2026 Remembrance Day Commemoration at King Square in Markham, Ontario, honouring those who sacrificed their lives for freedom, justice and peace.The event brought together government representatives from all three levels of Canadian government, community leaders and Chinese association representatives to pay tribute to the fallen and reaffirm the importance of peace.Distinguished guests included Steven Sun, Acting Chair of the Canadian Chinese Association Union; Mayor Frank Scarpitti, Mayor of Markham; Ontario MPPs Billy Pang and Aris Babikian; Markham regional councillor-elect Amanda Yeung Collucci; Toronto City Councillor Nick Mantas; and Markham City Councillors Isa Lee and Ritch Lau, alongside representatives of numerous Chinese community organizations.The ceremony opened with the singing of Canada's national anthem, O Canada. In his remarks, Steven Sun emphasized that Remembrance Day is an important occasion to honour the fallen, preserve Canada's shared history and promote freedom and peace. He highlighted the Chinese community's commitment to civic engagement and multiculturalism.A special presentation, The Story of the Poppy and In Flanders Fields, introduced the origins of Remembrance Day. During the First World War, Canadian physician Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae wrote the renowned poem In Flanders Fields in 1915, inspired by the sacrifices witnessed on the battlefields of Belgium. The red poppy subsequently became an enduring symbol of remembrance. Canada officially designated November 11 as Remembrance Day in 1931.Following the presentation, government officials and community representatives jointly recited In Flanders Fields, expressing their respect for those who gave their lives in wartime.The program also highlighted the historical connections between Canada and China during the Second World War. Canadian soldiers fought in the defence of Hong Kong, while Dr. Norman Bethune travelled to China to support the Chinese people's resistance against Japanese aggression. These shared historical experiences remain an important legacy of international solidarity.During the ceremony, Markham regional councillor-elect Amanda Yeung Collucci performed Amazing Grace, offering a heartfelt musical tribute to the fallen. The commemoration concluded with a moment of silence and three ceremonial horn blasts, honouring those who sacrificed their lives for freedom, justice and peace.Supported by nearly 100 Chinese community organizations, the event demonstrated the unity and civic commitment of Canada's Chinese community. Their participation reflected a deep respect for Canadian history and values, as well as a commitment to multicultural understanding, community service and social harmony.Remembrance Day reminds us that remembering the fallen is not about perpetuating hatred, but preserving history and cherishing peace. Through this solemn commemoration, participants reaffirmed their shared commitment to a more peaceful and harmonious future.Remembering History. Honouring the Fallen. Cherishing Peace.

ZHENG CUI

China Canada Net

+1 548-881-5186

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Nearly 100 Chinese Community Organizations Unite for Remembrance Day Commemoration in Markham News Provided By I-POWER November 15, 2026, 12:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Politics, Social Media, World & Regional



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