MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Water can climb drywall and framing above the visible puddle, and a pro measures from the floor up

WA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Water that stops at a visible puddle is often only part of the problem. HelpMeNow has released a free video explainer on how water wicks up drywall and framing in basements, and what a restoration professional measures before any wall is opened in Federal Way, Washington.WHY THE WET LINE CAN SIT WELL ABOVE THE PUDDLEWater moves up porous building materials. Drywall and wood framing can stay wet above the visible water line, which is why a dry-looking floor does not mean the walls are dry. The video explains how a pro checks the wall from the floor up with moisture readings and a small inspection opening.WHAT THE INSURANCE DATA SHOWAbout one in 67 insured homes files a property damage claim caused by water damage or freezing, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I). Water damage and freezing losses affected about 1.5 percent of insured homes from 2019 to 2023.WHAT TO DO IN THE FIRST 10 MINUTES1. Shut off the water source if it is safe to reach it.2. Move rugs, furniture and valuables out of the water.3. Photograph and video the walls and floor before anything is removed, for the insurance claim.4. Have the wet walls checked rather than waiting for a stain to appear.RAIN AND WIND IN THE FORECASTRain and wind were forecast through the weekend in the Puget Sound area, according to the National Weather Service Seattle Area Forecast Discussion dated November 13, 2026. Water that reaches a basement during a storm can keep wicking into materials for days."Water that climbs a wall is easy to miss," said the HelpMeNow team. "Measuring from the floor up, and documenting before anything is removed, protects the home and the claim."Watch the free video explainer at . Find water damage restoration professionals in King County at or call (425) 279-7097.HelpMeNow connects homeowners in King, Snohomish, Pierce and Kitsap counties with vetted local water damage restoration professionals and insurance-ready documentation (photos, moisture readings and a written scope). Water damage restoration professionals in King County are available 24/7/365 and on site within 30 minutes or less. Customers are its top priority.Sources: Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I), homeowners and renters insurance facts and statistics, 2019-2023; National Weather Service Seattle Area Forecast Discussion, November 13, 2026.About HelpMeNow: HelpMeNow connects homeowners with local home repair professionals and free educational videos and guides on water, mold, fire and home repair. Follow HelpMeNow on LinkedIn ( ), Facebook ( ) and YouTube (@HelpMeNowcom ).ANCHOR LINKS: "free video explainer" links to ; "water damage restoration professional" links to

Georgiy Kharchenko

Help Me Now Inc

+1 425-842-3483

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HelpMeNow Releases Guide on Basement Water Wicking for Federal Way Homeowners News Provided By Help Me Now Inc November 15, 2026, 12:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Natural Disasters, Real Estate & Property Management



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