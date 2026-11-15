Author Jitendra Sheth with his new book, Clash of the Titans

Front cover of Clash of the Titans: Inside 40 Iconic Brand Rivalries Redefining Global Markets by Jitendra Sheth

Published by Jaico Publishing House, Jitendra Sheth's new book examines 40 iconic brand rivalries involving 80 brands and the strategies behind them.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FORTY RIVALRIES. EIGHTY BRANDS.ONE UNFORGIVING MARKETPLACE.Advertising veteran Jitendra Sheth's new book, Clash of the Titans, examines the competitive battles that have shaped global brands and transformed industries.Behind every iconic brand is a formidable competitor. Behind every market victory lie strategic decisions, calculated risks, bold innovations and, occasionally, costly misjudgements.These confrontations take centre stage in Clash of the Titans: Inside 40 Iconic Brand Rivalries Redefining Global Markets, a new business and marketing book by Jitendra Sheth, published by Jaico Publishing House and released worldwide on 13 November 2026.From Coca-Cola versus Pepsi and Apple versus Samsung to Nike versus Adidas, McDonald's versus Burger King and Tesla versus Rivian, the book examines the ambitions, strategies and defining decisions behind 40 compelling commercial battles. Rather than celebrating successful brands individually, it places competitors side by side to show how rivalry can reshape consumer behaviour, accelerate innovation and transform markets.WHY RIVALS MATTER MORE THAN HEROESBusiness literature frequently celebrates winners. Clash of the Titans examines the competitive forces that helped shape them. It explores how market leaders respond to challengers, how emerging brands confront industry giants and how competition influences product development, pricing, positioning, advertising and consumer loyalty.Speaking about the thinking behind the book, author Jitendra Sheth says:“After nearly five decades in advertising and brand building, I have come to believe that no great brand can be fully understood in isolation. Its fiercest competitor often reveals more about its strengths, weaknesses and strategic decisions than its success story alone. Clash of the Titans is my attempt to explore both sides of the battle, because competition does not merely determine winners. It shapes markets.”Drawing on business history and competitive analysis, the book examines how brands build, defend and sometimes lose their market positions.FROM CLASSROOMS TO BOARDROOMSWritten for business and management students, faculty, educational institutions, entrepreneurs, marketing professionals, advertising agencies, corporate leaders and interested readers, Clash of the Titans offers 40 reference points for examining brand positioning, strategic decision-making, market disruption and consumer psychology.More than a collection of business stories, it encourages readers to question assumptions, compare contrasting strategies and recognise competition as a force behind commercial progress. The central message is simple: To understand a brand, study its rival.PUBLICATION AND AVAILABILITYPublished by Jaico Publishing House, Clash of the Titans was officially launched worldwide on 13 November 2026. Paperback, eBook, and Hardcover editions are being made available through participating online marketplaces and bookstores, subject to regional and format availability. Readers can check current availability and buying options:Book: Clash of the TitansSubtitle: Inside 40 Iconic Brand Rivalries Redefining Global MarketsAuthor: Jitendra ShethPublisher: Jaico Publishing HouseWorldwide release: 13 November 2026Formats: Paperback | eBook | HardcoverOfficial website:ABOUT THE AUTHORJitendra Sheth is an advertising veteran, brand strategist and entrepreneur whose career spans nearly five decades of India's evolving advertising and marketing landscape. He founded Cosmos Advertising in Mumbai on 1 January 1978, building an agency that earned more than 40 national and international creative awards and distinctions, including Best of Best in Asia, finalist honours at the New York Festivals, and recognition from CAG, AAAI, A&M and other industry bodies.In 2001, he repositioned the agency as Cosmos Revisits, embracing the transition from conventional advertising to digital marketing. Having witnessed generations of change in brands, consumer behaviour and competitive strategy, Sheth brings a practitioner's perspective to business storytelling. His debut book, Clash of the Titans, reflects his enduring interest in the rivalries and decisions that shape markets and redefine industries.END

Jitendra Sheth

Cosmos Revisits

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New Book Clash of the Titans Explores 40 Iconic Brand Rivalries That Shaped Global Markets News Provided By Cosmos Revisits November 15, 2026, 12:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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