INTERVIEW: Grand Velas Riviera Maya offers a revealing look at how premium all-inclusive hospitality is evolving

- Merilee Kern, MBA

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Luxe List, an editorial and broadcast platform revered for its travel and tourism, hospitality, dining and brand reviews and guides, today announced it has published a spotlight editorial feature on luxury all-inclusive Grand Velas Riviera Maya in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Following is an EXCERPT of the story featuring an exclusive interview with Denys Montes de Oca, Executive Corporate Director of Sales and Marketing at Velas Resorts, which may be read in full at TheLuxeList:

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The phrase“true luxury” has become so common in resort marketing that it risks losing its meaning. A grand lobby, expensive finishes and a long amenities menu can create an impressive first impression, but they reveal little about the quality of a vacation after check-in. A more useful test is how consistently a property delivers on its promises, particularly when guests have different priorities, schedules and expectations. The all-inclusive format makes that test unusually demanding. Travelers want the freedom of a prepaid stay without feeling confined to standardized meals, crowded shared spaces or service organized around the resort's convenience.

The stakes extend beyond one hotel category. McKinsey's research into luxury travel found that 72% of luxury travelers consider visiting a new destination important, compared with 44% of other travelers. The same research identifies sun-and-beach vacations as the most preferred type of trip among luxury travelers. These findings put beachfront resorts under particular scrutiny: a desirable address may secure the booking, but distinctive experiences and a convincing sense of place give guests a reason to choose one property over another.

Luxury travel is also less narrowly defined by wealth than the industry's imagery might suggest. McKinsey estimates that travelers with net worth between $100,000 and $1 million account for 35% of luxury-travel spending. For travelers who deliberately allocate more of their vacation budget to a premium property, inclusions deserve careful attention. A higher nightly price may be reasonable if it replaces meaningful additional expenses and delivers experiences that would otherwise require multiple reservations, transfers and separate payments. It is the substance of those inclusions, rather than the length of the list, that deserves examination.

In this exclusive interview, Denys Montes de Oca, Executive Corporate Director of Sales and Marketing, Velas Resorts, discusses the decisions behind Grand Velas Riviera Maya's hospitality model, from the role of personal service to the thinking behind its culinary and wellness programs. Their answers offer a closer look at what the resort means when it claims a place at the top end of the all-inclusive market.

The wider travel market provides context for that ambition. UN Tourism recorded approximately 1.52 billion international tourist arrivals in 2025, a 4% increase over 2024. The figure measures global travel activity, not luxury-resort demand specifically, but it describes a crowded international marketplace in which established destinations must give travelers concrete reasons to return. Against that backdrop, the distinction between an all-inclusive package and a genuinely considered luxury experience becomes worth exploring.

Grand Velas Riviera Maya presents a particularly interesting case. Set along the Caribbean coast near Playa del Carmen, the AAA Five Diamond property spans beach and jungle environments and offers different ways to occupy the same destination. Its proposition rests on a fairly ambitious idea: guests with competing definitions of a satisfying holiday should be able to find their own rhythm without sacrificing access to the property's core hospitality. That includes couples seeking privacy, parents traveling with children, guests planning meals around serious restaurants and those who would gladly devote an afternoon to wellness.

*** [[Read the remainder of this article at ]] ****

About TheLuxeList

Entrepreneur Leadership Network member Merilee Kern, MBA is an internationally-regarded brand strategist and analyst who reports on cultural shifts and trends as well as noteworthy industry change makers, movers, shakers and innovators across all categories, both B2C and B2B. This includes field experts and thought leaders, brands, products, services, destinations and events. Merilee is Founder, Executive Editor and Producer of“The Luxe List” as well as Host of the“Savvy Living” lifestyle TV show that airs in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Atlanta and other major markets on CBS, FOX and other top networks; as well as the“Savvy Ventures” business TV show that airs nationally on FOX Business TV and Bloomberg TV. As a prolific lifestyle, travel, dining and leisure industry voice of authority and tastemaker, Merilee keeps her finger on the pulse of the marketplace in search of new and innovative must-haves and exemplary experiences at all price points, from the affordable to the extreme. Her work reaches multi-millions worldwide via broadcast TV (her own shows and copious others on which she appears) as well as a myriad of print and online publications. Connect with her at TheLuxeList and SavvyLiving / Instagram/MerileeKern / X.com/MerileeKern / Facebook/MerileeKernOfficial / LinkedIn/in/MerileeKern.

Merilee Kern

TheLuxeList

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